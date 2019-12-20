Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending December 20, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Hunter Eugene Bartley, of Mannford, filing a false/forged instrument.
Christopher John Brown, of Tulsa, second degree burglary, conspiracy, pattern of criminal offenses and trespass after being forbidden.
David Wesley Cole, of Wagoner, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon L. Derouen, address not listed, waiver of extradition.
Diontre Dwayne C. Lang, of Boynton, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute and possess a firearm during commission of a felony.
Joseph Eugene Meyer, of Muskogee, kidnapping, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (x2), possession of firearm after former felony conviction, cruelty to animals, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael Todd Nolan, of Hartford, Ark., endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, unsafe lane use, failure to stop/yield at flashing red light and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jordan Gene Poulter, of Sand Springs, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Brett Howard Russell, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Teddy Glenn Walls Sr., of Wagoner, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Christofer Robert Wright, of Haskell, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and failure to obey traffic control signal.
MISDEMEANORS
Alexis Taylor Birge, of Idabel, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Tessa Sue Collinsworth, of Coweta, actual physical control and driving under suspension.
Kevin James Cottom, of Owasso, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Christopher Michael Davenport, of Broken Arrow, allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Keith E. Fleming, of Locust Grove, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to pay taxes due state.
Gerardo Garza, of Santa Elena, Tex., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Albert Steve Gonzales Jr., of Mission, Tex., possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving without valid driver’s license.
Austin Chester Griffith, of Coweta, driving under the influence and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Sarah Frances Lee, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Teri Midgett, of Strang, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Elizabeth Paige Seals, of Coweta, possession counterfeit coin with intent to circulate.
Lucas Jerome Sellers, of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kara Sue Snider, of Broken Arrow, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kyle Wallgren, of Watherford, Tex., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
SMALL CLAIMS
David Majestic, et al vs. Vancrete Decorative Concrete LLC, et al, money judgment.
James D. Armer, et al vs. Laura Flippen, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Jon L. Myers vs. Keith Summers, forcible entry and detainer.
Coweta Apartments vs. Twanika Boysel, forcible entry and detainer.
Kimberly Podest vs. Peyton Jade, money judgment.
Excel Properties, Inc., et al, vs. Andrew James Scroggins, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Billy Green, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Frank Evans, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Citibank NA vs. Ana Lockmiller, breach agreement/contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jacqueline Winters, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kathy Meadows, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy Bridges, indebtedness.
Cach LLC vs. Laebony Pulphus, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gary C. Bressman, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy Bridges, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Malinda Green, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jason Terry, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sara Foster, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ronald Dowty, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gary C. Bressman, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Stacie M. Vinson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Donald Lindley, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Robert James Willis, et al, foreclosure.
Mortgage Resource Group LLC vs. Curtis Pilcher, et al, foreclosure.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Tracy Costa, indebtedness.
BOKF N.A. vs. James Wilson, foreclosure.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nichole Vose, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Samantha Jenkins, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Nicholas W. Celli, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Bobby Bacon, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Edward Veliz, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Sarah Harris, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Elizabeth Gilbreth, indebtedness.
Bankers Healthcare Group LLC vs. Jack Brady Colombin, foreign judgment.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs. Gerald Duane Caudle, et al, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Monte Darst, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Marguerite Miller, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Tiffany D. Pressler, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Rebecca Harp, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Stephen Alfred Wiley Mathews and Samantha Jean Deboer
Ethan Michael Summers and Megan Raye Hughes
Clyde Ervin Rogers, III and Lillian Grace Hawley
Edward French and Diana Lynn Sunday
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Steven Allen Stout vs. Pamela Stout, divorce.
Peggy Ann Hall vs. Ronald Dean Hall, divorce.
Derrick Dwayne Reeves vs. Malissa Lynn Reeves, divorce.
T C Pendley vs. J A Pendley, divorce.
Lena Shannon Mileto Railey and Michael D. Railey Jr., divorce.
Michael Graves vs. Kimberly Rachelle Graves, divorce.
Destiny Lewis vs. Kelly Lewis, divorce.
Lori Ann McGlothlin vs. Blake Allen McGlothlin, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Patrick Douglas Ferguson vs. Megan Elyse Cranke
WILDLIFE
State of Oklahoma vs. Kenneth Rex Ridley, failure to obey traffic control sign.