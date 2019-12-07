Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending December 6, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Daniel Christopher Edwards II, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Teaa Rena Jackson, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, third degree burglary and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Wesley Scott Stonebarger, of Muskogee, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, third degree burglary, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, knowingly receiving stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Robert Peter Desantos, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Tyler Gene Coddington, of Sapulpa, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, grand larceny in house or vessel, possession of stolen vehicle, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Leon Schaar, of Haysville, Kan., public intoxication.
Charles Edmond Trumpower, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Joshua Keith Ward, of Coweta, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Luke Davis Brown, address not listed, leaving scene of accident involving damage and driving under suspension.
Gary Harold Cantrell, of Coweta, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Jerry Carnell England, of Muldrow, actual physical control (felony).
Joseph Brian Fisher, of Porter, violation of protective order.
Charles Girkin, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving under suspension and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
Brandon Lee Holahta, of Coweta, petit larceny.
John Robert Jenkins, of Hulbert, unauthorized use of credit card.
Kimberly Ann Martin, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Derrick Dwayne Reeves, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer.
Jeffery D. Baker, of Bixby, driving under the influence and failure to wear seatbelt.
Joe David Chapman Jr., of Wagoner, malicious injury to property.
Brenda Gail Kemp, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Brian Ray Park, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Lance Marshall Runyon, of Bixby, public intoxication and assault and battery.
Glen Self, of Peggs, driving under the influence with blood alcohol content of .08 or more-personal injury accident.
Tammy Jean Smith, of Coweta, public intoxication.
Heather Lynn Thomas, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
Garden Properties LLC vs. Christopher D. Harber, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
S & J Homes LLC vs. Chris Halfacre, forcible entry and detainer.
TLC Lawn Care LLC vs. Crossing at 91st Property Owne, money judgement.
Michael J. Freeman vs. Andrea L. Latendresse, forcible entry and detainer.
Capital Property Holding, LLC vs. Tori Call, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Synchrony Bank vs. Marlon Todd, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joel Dunn, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Tagir Safarov, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rebecca Jane Chick, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Timothy Todd McManus, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Randy A. Proctor, indebtedness.
Safe Haven Security Inc. vs. Deana C. Shook, breach agreement/contract.
Freedom Mortgage Corp vs. Elvin D. Horton Jr., foreclosure.
Midfirst Bank vs. Connor Cole, et al, foreclosure.
Midfirst Bank vs. Michquel G. Snider, et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Matthew A. Troquille, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Steven Paul Green, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Ross M. Benavides, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Heather Brown, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bradley Mark Loyd, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jessica David, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Aimee M. Blair, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Melissa Binkley, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Darren Wayne Hill, indemnification.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tina Scott, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Bobbi J. Alberty, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Tommy Lewis, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Linda R. Davis, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Pamela K. Conley, et al, foreclosure.
Capital One Bank vs. Vickie Ruth Pofahl, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Tracy L. Shultz, et al, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LC vs. Stephanie K. Dotson, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Cody Cook, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Wanda Arthington, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Rebecca Lynn Fuller, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. William A Bledsoe, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Janice Peck, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Maryann Himebaugh, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Christopher Galloway, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jakklynne Hollingsworth, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Robert Sanders, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jerad H. Ullrich, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Damon McIntosh, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tina Donoho, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. William A. Bledsoe, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC s. Jeani Jackson, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Wanda Arthington, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
William Columbus Rosson and Arnebet Marian Matos Suarez
Derrick Devante Hyche and Mackenzie Lynne Nicholas
Bradley Lynn Greer and Amber Marie Hatton-Hunt
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
David Myers vs. Billie E. Myers, divorce.
Thurman F. Swain III vs. Jessica A. Swain, divorce.
Brent Raymond Barnes vs. Stevie Jo Barnes, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Laura Marie Summers-Dawson and minor children (3) vs. Tyler Gene Coddington.
Radi Dawn Richardson vs. David Ira Richardson.
Kambra Lynn Hoover vs. Jared Lee Hoover.
Todd Nicholas Loftis vs. Debrah L. Kirksey.
Jessie James Loftis vs. Debrah L. Kirksey.
Cheryl Lyn Baker vs. Christopher Leon Schaar.
Jesse Denver McDaris and minor children (3) vs. Brandon Allen Howe.
Jesse Denver McDaris and minor children (2) vs. Jessica Dawn Schuh.
Jessica Dawn Schuh vs. Jesse Denver McDaris.