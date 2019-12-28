Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending December 27, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
FELONIES
Pablo Geova Aguirre-Rodriguez, of Wagoner, trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Alexander-Clou Hardin, of Bartlesville, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, obstructing an officer, knowingly receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Stephen Michael Martin, of Wagoner, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Isaac DaShawn Moore, of Oktaha, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and operating a vehicle with expired, improper tag or decal.
Billy Ray Peckenpaugh Jr., of Wagoner, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, child neglect and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jenna Lynn Rampey, of Coweta, cruelty to animals.
Ronald Alva Shanks, of Wagoner, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.
Sherry Joann Warren, of Haskell, trafficking and weapon use in commission of a crime.
Joshua David Williams, of Coweta, distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Joshua Adam Howard, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Andrian DeShawn Mosley of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Megan Alexandra Riggs, of Wagoner, embezzlement of rented property.
Jessica Dawn Schuh, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
Billy Barney vs. Ashleigh Londagin, forcible entry and detainer.
Tom Abraham vs. John Long, forcible entry and detainer.
Robert Baker, et al, vs. Andrell Current, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Robert Baker, et al, vs. Charles Kenneth, et al, money judgment.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Joseph Tyler Pollard, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Nathan Bryant, forcible entry and detainer.
Yvonne Beecham vs. Ronnie L. Neuendorf, forcible entry and detainer.
Sherri Alane Luque vs. Simon Dario Luque, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Debora S Mosby, indebtedness.
Armstrong Bank vs. Edwin Leroy Kelley, foreclosure.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Richard L. Tackett, indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Kimberly N. Clark, et al, foreclosure.
Discover Bank vs. Peggy E. Sherrer, breach agreement/contract.
Shannon Swafford vs. GSAA General Insurance, et al, personal injury.
Carrington Mortgage Services L vs. David Makin, et al, foreclosure.
Loancare, LLC vs. Charles Jewell, et al, foreclosure.
Timothy Teel vs. Farmers Union Hospital Association, et al, breach of contract.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Joseph A. Whitney, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Abigail Bedford, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Margarita Safarova, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Kathy Meadows, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Robert A. Manuel, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ivan Garcia, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Jessica Marie Edwards, breach agreement/contract.
Arvest Bank vs. William James Parsons, breach agreement/contract.
Citibank NA vs. Kimberly Jones, breach agreement/contract.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Lauren B. Owens, indebtedness.
Darren Shrum, et al, vs. Uponor North America, Inc., product liability.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kevin William Tillman and Carolyn Ann Smith
Luke Ryan Hamilton and Kamala Elizabeth Hyer
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kim Ann Martin vs. Stacie Rae Martin