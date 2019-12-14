Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending December 13, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Corey Terelle Colbert, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Anthony James Dale, of Wagoner, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance and reckless conduct with a firearm.
Jerad Allen Humphrey, of Wagoner, kidnapping, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle, violation of protective order and reckless driving.
Darren Len Miles, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David McCormick Oliver, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, failure to keep to the right and left of center.
Caleb Perry Ralls, of Wagoner, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper tail lamps/tag lamps and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Joshua David Williams, of Coweta, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darren James Breshears, of Sand Springs, identity theft, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle.
Christopher Lowater, of Broken Arrow, cruelty to animals.
Edna Jane Lowater, of Broken Arrow, cruelty to animals.
MISDEMEANORS
Stephen Charles Brayton, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Christafa Deshawn Coulter, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and driving under suspension.
Stephanie Rachelle Garman, of Haskell, possession of controlled dangerous substance, defective vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dana Lee Guest, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, left of center, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Harper, of Tulsa, obstructing an officer.
Oliver Pierce Harper, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Alison Lara Ingram, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathleen Sue Jopson, of Coweta, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Regina Dawn McCarty-McIntosh, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, driving under suspension and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Brian Walker, of Wagoner, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Robert Wolniewicz, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Stephen Alex Young, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Elizabeth Hamner, of Broken Arrow, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jerad Allen Humphrey, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Pamela Sue Jones, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance - methamphetamine.
Travis Ray Weeks, of Tulsa, malicious injury to property.
SMALL CLAIMS
Tower Loans vs. Sean Flatt, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jonathan Henson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Heidi Lurks, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Stenett Banus, indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Timothy Impecoven, indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Karen Lamberson, indebtedness.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Marty Kammerzzell, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Claudette Wiliams, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Joshua Cromwell, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Devon Larochellea, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Andria Burr, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Yorkshire Place Apartments vs. Dorothy Pedro, forcible entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company vs. Timothy D. Vanhorn Sr., money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Carrie Vanhorn, money judgment.
Coweta Apartments vs. Candy Munhaf, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Coweta Apartments vs. Ashley Clark, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dana Allison vs. Amanda Schoenecke, et al, money judgment.
Angela McKinzie vs. Shawn Coltharp, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Kayla Rivera, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Aaron Hicks, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Samantha Sell, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Edward Cook, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Holly Morgan, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Mai Moua, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Luther Johnson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Leianne Bliss, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Absolute Resolution Investment LLC vs. William C. Remington, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Matthew Stay, indebtedness.
Cascade Capital LLC vs. Chalonda Barnes, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Barry Armstrong, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Chris Price, indebtedness.
Cascade Capital LLC, et al vs. Debra Dalessandro, indebtedness.
Cascade Capital LLC, et al vs. Todd Richardson, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Donald Gene Turner, et al, indebtedness.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp vs. Mark Eugene Moore, et al, foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Damion B. Bartholomew, et al, foreclosure.
St. of Ok, Ex Rel, OTC vs. Avery Alonzo Shine, et al, tax lien.
HSBC Bank USA NA as Trustee vs. Mitzi R. Woodburn, et al, foreclosure.
Coxcom Inc. vs. Duffy’s of Oklahoma LLC, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jason Montalvo, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jamie L. Jenkins, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Tami S. Bruce, indebtedness.
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC vs. Barbara K. Stines, et al, foreclosure.
Mark T. Fuller, et al vs. Good Neighbor Realty, et al, wrongful death.
Mary Brown vs. Foundation Fusion Sol LLC, et al, negligence.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Kevin Dewayne Patton, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Karen N. Hobbs, et al, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank, Successor IN INT vs. Karen Carden Walsh, et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Anisha P. Yang, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Juanita Lindley, breach agreement/contract.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tammy Cole, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dakota Lee Snyder and Helen Irene Wright
Jonathan David Allen Rush and Kalynn Charleen Hutchins
William Keith Moses and Carol Annette Moses
Jeremy Todd Graham and Amanda Raydene Rushing
Joseph George Heldmann III and Brittany Renaye Randall
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Christian Phillip Sloan and Randi Elizabeth Roth
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Clayton Taylor Blackburn vs. Amber Nicole Lawson, divorce.
Darcy A. Marlow vs. Bryce L. Marlow, divorce.
Colton Hunter Edwards and Joseph Colby Clinton, dissolution.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Imogene L. Upedraft and minor children (2) vs. Emily Joann Hamner.
Jennifer Lynn Lee and minor children (2) vs. Jeffrey Dean Courtney.
Paige Renee Keller and minor child vs. Aaron Wade Keller.