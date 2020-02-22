Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending February 21, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Christopher Dalton Bias, of Chouteau, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, distribution of synthetic controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharlin Joan Gray, of Locust Grove, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Randy Leonard Lawrence, of Hulbert, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, left of center and driving under suspension.
Cameron Andrew Martin, of Coweta, discharging firearm into dwelling, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and malicious injury to property.
Rodolfo Ramos-Aguilar, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Floyd Ray White Jr., of Tulsa, possession of stolen vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, malicious injury to property, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
David Earl Collins Jr., of Tulsa, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Jerad Allen Humphrey, of Wagoner, possession of contraband by an inmate.
MISDEMEANORS
Jodi Beth Annis, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance or security and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Marcus Anthony Bryan, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Russell Halton, of Desloge, Mo., driving under the influence.
Lawrence Ray Knapton, of Mulberry, Ark., violation of protective order.
Justin Weylin Korf, of Broken Arrow, driving under suspension.
Cynthia C. Millican, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Steven B. Norriss, of Bentonville, Ark., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Stanley Kirk Smith, of Coweta, driving under the influence, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and transporting open container of intoxication beverage.
Raychel Ann Vanmeter, of Broken Arrow, dumping trash on public/private property.
Hannah Elizabeth Young, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Dallas Wade Coppin, of Fort Gibson, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence.
Derrick Robin Swiftbird, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
SMALL CLAIMS
Scissortail Crossing Apt. vs. Adriana Estrada, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Joe A. Dunegan vs. D & J Auto Clinic LLC, money judgment.
Floyd Brown, et al vs. Tony Brandon, et al, money judgment.
AJN Properties LLC vs. Heather Chavez, forcible entry and detainer.
Woolley Plumbing vs. Diana Fae Tabor, money judgment.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Rick Cervantes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Amanda Schiel, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Alaysha Armstrong, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Jason Yenney, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Aaron Hicks, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Scott Keith Curtis, indebtedness.
The Money Source Inc. vs. Karson Lee Calvert, et al, foreclosure.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Steven E. Todd Sr., et al, tax warrant.
Autovest LLC vs. Steven Darrell Clayton, breach of contract.
Autovest LLC vs. Joshua Hall, breach of contract.
Autovest LLC vs. Mike Lowry, breach of contract.
Newrez LLC dba vs. David Owens, et al, foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corp vs. Michael G. Williamson, et al, foreclosure.
American Mortgage Fund 1 vs. W.G.E. LLC, et al, foreclosure.
Nicholas Edwards vs. John W. White, money judgment-auto accident.
Discover Bank vs. Angelique C. Corral, breach agreement/contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Barbara M. Harvey, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michael J. Moffitt, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Lana Human, indebtedness.
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Robert J. Sisson, indebtedness.
Regional Acceptance Corp vs. Amber Benge, et al, indebtedness.
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Halima M. Baig, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Shirley A. Soto, breach agreement/contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Nathan Paul Loveless and Kealani Namahoe
Adam Blake Moore and Debbie Deanne Duke
Michael Deantonne Vann and Kristin A. Stilwell
Tyler Don Cagle and Kristil Kay Ouzts
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Amanda Aleman vs. Nicholas Aleman, divorce.
Kylie Russell vs. Dylan Russell, divorce.
Regan Lee Henson vs. Amanda Gayle Henson, divorce.
Victoria Jean Russell vs. Kenneth Karl Russell, divorce.
Andrea Kay Orr vs. Nicholas J. Orr, divorce.
Chase Scott vs. Jacie Scott, divorce.
Jeffrey Richard Turcott vs. Brooke Nicole Freeman, divorce.
Barbra L. Cladwell vs. Rexford Lee Caldwell Jr., divorce.
Dempsey Daniel Kifer vs. Stephanie A. Hawthorn, divorce.
Deborah M. Chandler vs. Daniel Thomas Sanchez, divorce.
Billi Dale Fewell vs. Gregory William Fewell, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Talitha Katherine Bachmann and minor children (2) vs. Stanley Kirk Smith.
Joseph Darrell Freeman vs. Kelsey Ray Phillips.
James Arthur Mitchell, et al and minor child vs. Sharon Rose Michenfelder.
Wallace Jett Payton vs. Rodney Wayne Payton.
Kasey Lynn McMahan vs. Johnathan McMahan.
Brandy Michelle Richmond vs. Jeremy Brett McKay.
Jacqueline E. Copeland and minor children (2) vs. Brett E. Copeland.
Jesse Allen Cagle and minor children (2) vs. Kaitlyn Rose Simon.
Crystal Larona Dunn and minor child vs. Jimmie Dee Dunn.
Kelsey Ray Phillips vs. Joseph Darrell Freeman.
Valerie Kristen Nash and minor child vs. Philip Allan Weiland.
Amy Marie McConnell and minor children (2) vs. Keith Daniel Weatherford.
Bobby Rodgers and minor child vs. Patty Craft.
Deborah M. Chandler vs. Daniel Thomas Sanchez.
Kristi Le Young, et al vs. Kristina Lyn Young Bales.
Marc Lee May vs. Michael Franklin May.
Justin Tyler Harrell and minor children (3) vs. William Daniel McQueen.
Lacey Nicole Harrell vs. William Daniel McQueen.
Amy L. Graves and minor children (5) vs. Anson Thomas Graves.
Makala Rose Melton vs. David A. Dobbs.
Ryan Michelle Rinn and minor child vs. Raymond Alexander Yanes.
Luis David Sanz vs. Chrysty Annette Marie Messick.
Jennifer Lynn Humphries vs. Keith Edward Hurn.
Ashley Nickole Benton vs. Kyle Ray Cooper.
Brittany R. Perryman and minor children (2) vs. Brenton Allen Shelby.
Myrtle Lee Hewitt and minor children (2) vs. Vincent Neal Hewitt.