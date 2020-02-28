Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending February 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Michael Ray Burns, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle.
Leah Ann Couffer, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary.
Curtis Roy Gobin, of Wagoner, second degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Curtis Leroy Harris, of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution.
Kodiak Makenzie Mayo, of Norman, endangering other while attempting to elude police officer, interfere with police dog or horse, unsafe lane use and resisting an officer.
David Joe Rice, of Wagoner, second degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Jeffrey Wayne Rumbaugh, of Coweta, grand larceny.
Jacob Shoate, of Tulsa, third degree burglary.
Stanley Kirk Smith, of Coweta, rape by instrumentation, kidnapping and first degree burglary.
Sheri Marie Stallings, of Broken Arrow, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Tamara D. Stone, of Broken Arrow, trafficking in illegal drugs and endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance.
Ty Garland Wade, of Coweta, driving under the influence.
MISDEMEANORS
John Jerome Aichele, of Coweta, driving under the influence, speeding and unsafe lane use.
Barry Wayne Antwine III, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery, resisting an officer and malicious injury to property.
Jared Calvin Boulanger, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and defective equipment.
Cody Allen Ginn, of Haskell, driving under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Elijah James Gobin, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Carmen Deann Harley, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tina Renee Johnson, of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Rodney Wayne Payton, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Joshua Cory Sampson, of Tulsa, dumping trash on public/private property.
Daniel Thomas Sanchez, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Joseph Jackson Sheridan, of Broken Arrow, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Derek Dennis Tressler, of Bristow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damian Bailey Walker, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Laura Danielle Hansen, of Broken Arrow, reckless conduct with a firearm.
Larry Joe Hurst, of Wagoner, neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Stacy Rae Martin, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Marina Santiago, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Kenneth Scott Sowers, of Wagoner, dumping trash on public/private property.
Tony Nathanial Yount, of Okay, dumping trash on public/private property.
SMALL CLAIMS
Mark Demeo vs. Juvon Deboes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
McDaris Auto Sales vs. Danelle Jenkins, money judgment.
McDaris Auto Sales, et al vs. Michael Thornton, et al, money judgment.
Rita Harbour vs. Francine Hickman, forcible entry and detainer.
William A. Rucker vs. William Edward Hermann, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Midland Credit Management vs. Danielle Fredenburg, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Terry L. Goodson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Zachary Wayne Dobbins, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Dennis Kilgore, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ninya L. Petty, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Mark A. Back, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Daniel A. Storts, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Judith L. Rice, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Paula Maria Land, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Paul Blackburn, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Darik Milligan, indebtedness.
JHPDE Finance 1 LLC vs. Mary Forehand, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Craig N. Totten, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Nathan Bragg, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Robin R. Hilton, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tammy L. Walker, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Cheryl R. Wollman, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Melvin Phillips, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jayne Helen Stiles, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc LLC vs. Tiare Rice, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jason Lee Hawkins, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. John Box, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Goolsbay, indebtedness.
Communication Fed Credit Union vs. Josh P. Richardson, replevin.
Wilmington Savings Fund Soc vs. Amanda L. McCollum, et al, foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services L vs. Nicholas S. Parke, et al, foreclosure.
Absolute Resolution Investment LLC vs. Claudette Markland, indebtedness.
Sean McKee, et al vs. BGreen Homes LLC, et al, negligence.
American Express National Bank, NA vs. Olga Yar, breach agreement/contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dave Colton Tyree and Katie John Stewart
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Chelsea Montes vs. Joey Montes, divorce.
Carleshia Necole Brown vs. Jeremiah Brown, divorce.
Daniel “Jake” Houston vs. Sunni Houston, divorce.
Chou Xiong vs. Mai Bao Vang, divorce.
Joseph Wayne Haff Jr. vs. Brenda Diane O’Brien, divorce.
Gueren Geoffrey Hunter White vs. Savannah Christine White, divorce.
Beckie Freeman vs. Billy Lee Freeman, divorce.
Charles Edward Rice vs. Mary Aline Rice, divorce.
Sarah Moody vs. Johnny Shea Drum, divorce.
Madison Wrightsman vs. Robert A. Goben, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kimberly Ann Buttery vs. Jennifer Lynn Eastwood.
Leah Nicole Breckenridge and minor children (4) vs. Jonathan Michael Simmons.
Wanda Cornelius, et al vs. Samantha Stevens.
Valerie Patricia Bonaguro vs. Justin Dean Patton.
Erin Lee Momoh and minor children (2) vs. Michael Sean Singleton.