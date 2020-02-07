Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending February 7, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jordan Lee Ferrel, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Donald Andrew Meeks of Porter, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brent Wesley Williams, of Coweta, sex offender living within 2,000 ft. of school.
MISDEMEANORS
David Leon Allred III of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Todd McCormick, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Ashli D. Mapson, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skylar Chance Lantz, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Nicole Sanders-Fields, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and speeding.
Mark Clark Cullen, of Coweta, reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying weapons.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, of Coweta, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication.
Rusty Lee Slagle, of Broken Arrow, assault and battery.
Rusty Newton Killen Jr., of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence.
SMALL CLAIMS
Floyd Brown, et al vs. Tony Branson, et al, money judgment.
Mark Jorgensen vs. CV Services LLC, indebtedness.
Lake Country Rentals LLC vs. Stephanie Gayle Freeman, money judgment.
Gardenwalk Apts vs. Alexandria Parker-France, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sara Cook vs. Hannah Gardner, money judgment.
Elzbieta Paszkiewicz vs. Brian Edward Johnson, money judgment.
Lucky Investments LLC vs. Matthew Miller, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Bob Snodgrass vs. Miriam Lara, forcible entry and detainer.
Cynthia Lynn Medlock vs. Casey Ullrich, forcible entry and detainer.
World Finance vs. Renita Roberson, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Dwardo Snoddy, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Alisha Berry, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Christy McCool, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Montouya Rae Sean Moore, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Duane Lockwood, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Shelbie Taylor Hawkins, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Brittany Hawkins, money judgment.
Walter Rex Hampton vs. D&J’s Auto Clinic, LLC, money judgment.
Jodee Pierce vs. Markell Carter, et al, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Joshua Anderson, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Dustin Chastain, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Christina Powell, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Duane Lockwood, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Discover Bank vs. Amelia Bowlin, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Bennie Colbert, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Allen L. Thornburg, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. William Blake, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Toni J. Baldwin, et al, indebtedness.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Chelsea R. Livingston, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Connie G. Baker, indebtedness.
Jhmet Subsidiary B Liquidating vs. Darlene P. Syers, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammy L. Walker, indebtedness.
Cach LLC vs. Duane G. Johnson, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Diane Cathcart, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America NA vs. Claudette Markland, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Arlin G. Badley, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Jesse Hyde, indebtedness.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Elizabeth Fry, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Jacob O. Cavazos, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Whitney R. Patterson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Ashely Wilbourn, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association vs. Rebecca D. James, et al, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Francisco Zavala, breach agreement/contract.
Fedex Corporate Services Inc. vs. W2 Performance Cosmetics LLC, indebtedness.
BOKF N.A. vs. Mark E. Howe, et al, forclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Tom Borror, et al, foreclosure.
Angela Brown, et al vs. Devin Michael Freeman, friendly suit.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. vs. Abraham Kangbah, auto negligence.
Evelio Salcedo Jr., et al, vs. Taylor Ann Michelle Lingo, money judgment – auto accident.
BOKF, N.A. vs. Richie O. Pless, et al, foreclosure.
BOFK, N.A. vs. Tabatha Lynn Sikes, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs Amer Adil Al-Bezergan, foreclosure.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Bo Lind Mikkelsen and Debra Lynn McCarthy
Scott Lee Mitchell and Emily Nicole Robards
Christopher Ryan Barwise and Stormy Dawn Fry
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Bang Nguyen vs. Ngoc Anh Nguyen, divorce.
Shaylen A. Baker vs. Joshua L. Van Beber, divorce.
Shelby N. Coine vs. Kalab Coine, divorce.
Jamie L. Postma vs. Jason T. Postma, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Amber Marie Elkins vs. Damian Bailey Walker
Cassandra Paige Winslow vs. Russell David Cloke
Sarah Christine Heaton vs. Russ Cloke
Leah A. Couffer vs. John Elmer Joseph Boyd
Samuel D. Freeman vs. Jax Marie Pilcher
Andrew Murray Scocos vs. Kayla Jean Giles Coutee
Ronald Gustave Kolb vs. Cameron Andrew Martin