Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending January 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
John Henry Boyd III, of Wagoner, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Summer Elizabeth Greer, of Broken Arrow, possession of stolen vehicle.
Krista Delynn Pedraza, of Porter, escaping from department of corrections and embezzlement.
Floyd Walter Phillips II, of Wagoner, battery/assault and battery on police officer, resisting an officer and trespass after being forbidden.
Dustin Dean Treat, of Coweta, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of forged notes or instruments and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Kalon James Taylor, of Coweta, carrying weapon with unlawful intent.
MISDEMEANORS
Bradley Lane Archie, of Coweta, embezzlement.
Clinton Dois Beard Jr., of Haskell, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone calls.
Edwina Bethel, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, of Broken Arrow, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer (x2) and trespass after being forbidden (x2).
Teaa Rena Jackson, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kenneth Jerome Juniel Jr., of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Sara Larson, of Springfield, Mo., driving under the influence.
Timothy Wayne Liles, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kelsey Ray Phillips, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Cory William Webb, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, unsafe lane use and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Dorothy Ellen Jackson, of Coweta, calling 911 with false alarm.
Robert M. Nysveen, of Catoosa, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
Carolyn Brittain vs. Like Davis Brown, forcible entry and detainer.
Ashley Johnson vs. Jayse Pollard, replevin.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Heath Avery Chalakee, forcible entry and detainer.
Timothy R. Phipps vs. E.Z. Mart, money judgment.
Henley Properties, LLC vs. Marsha D. Jemison, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
NJG Investments, LLC vs. Jane Bradley, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Synchrony Bank vs. Mary L. Gist, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Joan M. Sowers, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Maurice E. Johnson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Janet S. Olivarez, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Jack Wood, indebtedness.
Kay County Oklahoma Hosp Co vs. Jacob McVay, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Monique Ivy, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Angela L. Miller, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Ben J. Casey, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. John Mell, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jessye Brown, indebtedness.
Kondaur Capital Corporation, et al vs. William H. Ryan, et al, foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, et al vs. Susan M. Hedman, et al, foreclosure.
International Bank of Commerce, et al vs. Johnny D. Hennington, breach agreement/contract.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Amer Adil Al-Bezergan, et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank Natl Assoc vs. David L. Back, et al, foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Jeffrey W. Thomas, et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Amer Adil Al-Bezergan, et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Kevin W. Marshall, foreclosure.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jesslyn Watts, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Jennifer Jones, et al, foreclosure.
Armstrong Bank vs. Ernest Andersen, foreclosure.
Crown Asset Management LLC, et al, vs. Blake Porter, et al, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tammy West Alsip, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Donya Siler, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jason Michael Davis, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA vs. Paul A. Perry, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA vs. Troy Powell, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Esther L. Stewart, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Andrew Tunnell, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jared Wayne Apple and Chelsey Nichole Watkins
Marsha Dolores Jemison and Shantell Denise Wyman
Donald Lee Ogren and Tracy Lannette Raper
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Megan Kristonia Dickmann vs. Colton Grant Dickmann, divorce.
Daniel R. Fox vs. April D. Fox, divorce.
Shelby Stockton vs. Michael Stockton, divorce.
Grant L. Brown vs. Courtney M. Brown, divorce.
Shane Allen Taylor vs. Rikki Elayne Garrett Taylor, divorce.
Jacqueline Gonzalez vs. Augustin Gonzelez, divorce.
Kimberly Ann Martin vs. Stacy Rae Martin, divorce.
Chelsea Daehling vs. Brian Daehling, divorce.
Daniel Wilson vs. Ashley Wilson, divorce.
Jessica A. Wells vs. Matthew J. Wells, divorce.
Staci Lynnae Longacre vs. Patrick D. Longacre, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Ronnie David Norton Jr., minor children (3), et al vs. Rusty Lee Slagle.
Kerrie Jonette Burgess vs. Horace David Simmons Jr.
Sarah Michelle Jones and minor child vs. Floyd Walter Phillips II.
Bobby Rodgers and minor child vs. Patty Craft.
Charity Marie Trauernicht vs. Charday Nicole Tunley.
Andrew Allen Bond vs. Roosevelt Blair.
Ladonna Sue Ross vs. Marty Andrew Ross.
Linda D. Scoggins vs. Ross E. Scoggins.
Michelle Crawford, et al vs. Buck D. Crawford II.
Tayler Rayne Cullum vs. Marcus Felony Marnne.