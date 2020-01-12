Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending January 10, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Albert Edward Alday, of Wagoner, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with security camera or system, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe lane use.
Brandon Wayne Arnold, of Sallisaw, pattern of criminal offenses.
Airon Dewayne Scott, of Sapulpa, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Lashelle Lynn Vail, of Broken Arrow, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Stephen Ray Vail, of Broken Arrow, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Michael Lee Roy Warren, of Wagoner, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.
Rebecca Jane Chick, of Wagoner, second degree burglary and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Roxana Delilia Daniels, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Walter W. Dill, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Rene Ramirez, of Muskogee, falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
Kelly Alan Sheehan, of Fort Gibson, second degree burglary and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Michael Henry Talley, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Haskell Eugene Williams, of Tulsa, third degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Dwight Willyard, of Tulsa, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Charday Tunley, of Coweta, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, harassing and threatening electronic communication and stalking.
MISDEMEANORS
Jeremy Ryan Crain, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Sharisse Yvonne Horn, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Rodney Lee Howard, of Tulsa, knowingly concealing stolen property and public intoxication.
Ashley Michelle McCartney, of Tahlequah, possession of controlled dangerous substance and failure to wear seatbelt.
Gregory James Schneeberger, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
William Caple, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer (x2) and obtaining signature under false pretenses (x3).
Jessica Dawn Clinton, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruby Rachel Harber, of Wagoner, unauthorized use of credit card.
Luke Kennen Floyd Johnson, of Wagoner, unauthorized use of credit card.
Jessica Ann Klein, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Daquavis Dayshun Mosley, of Coweta, possession of medical marijuana without a license, unsafe lane use, failure to pay taxes due state and driving under suspension.
Michael Brandon Phipps, of Catoosa, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Ryan Ellsworth Wood, of Fort Gibson, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jacob William Franklin, of Owasso, actual physical control.
SMALL CLAIMS
Dana Allison vs. Bradley Baker, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apt vs. Jose Chavez, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
HPA Borrower 2018-1 MS LLC vs. Eric Travis Cook, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Don K. Terry, et al vs. Donald K. Terry, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company vs. Janet Castillo, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Michael Cordova, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Jackie Lee Flinn, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Demario Goins, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Christin Nicole Patten, money judgment.
Robert Kelly vs. Scott Phillips, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Troy Johnson, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Ronno Heginbotham, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Stephanie Williams, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Angela Simmons, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Luciana Byrd, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Summer Rose, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Juan Lopez, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Teven Nowel, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Andrena Carrou, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Brian Johnson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Tiffany Edwards, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marvin Hans, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Scott Streeter, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cassie Borio, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Delroy Anthony Hewitt, et al, indebtedness.
In the Matter of vs. Brittney Essary, et al, settlement agreement.
RCB Bank vs. Cypress Art Market LLC, et al, foreclosure.
Armstrong Bank vs. Christopher Michael Davenport, et al, foreclosure.
Megan E. Cranke vs. Patrick D. Ferguson, money judgment.
Robert Brown vs. Sherry Eustler, money judgment-auto accident.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Donna Kay Valladao, et al, foreclosure.
Eric Jackson vs. Wells Fargo Bank NA, breach of contract.
Michelle Maxwel vs. Encentus Federal Credit Union, indebtedness.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Curtis R. Reynolds, et al, foreclosure.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Tanner Sprague, breach agreement/contract.
Khaleelah Ziyad vs. Steven R. Ellis, negligence.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Janine E. Slagtand, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Deaundre Lashon Hughes and Kalea Nicole Morgan
Jacob Joseph Gangwer and Ruth Ellen Fears
Bryan Clay Sanders and Sukey Raye Deere
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Brooke Roa vs. Christian David Roa Montoya, divorce.
Robert Replogle vs. Alecia Replogle, divorce.
Twila Jean Scott vs. Jeffrey Lynn Scott, divorce.
Robert M. Nysveen vs. Debbie Ann Lee, divorce.
E. James Reed vs. Applelonia Reed, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Amber Denise Owings and minor child vs. Jeremy Lee Owings.
Debbie Ann Lee vs. Robert M. Nysveen.
Tiffany Dee Mullins vs. Matthew Robert Guerra.
Christopher Dean Beene and minor children (3) vs. McKenzie Dawn Beene.
Christopher Dean Beene and minor children (3) vs. Crystal Sheanne Siner.