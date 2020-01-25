Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending January 24, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Conrado Ambriz Sr., of Coweta, lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16. (Editor's note: This filing has been updated to correctly identify the person charged. The original court filing incorrectly identified the person accused.)
Jeffrey Dean Courtney, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Regina A. Crouch, of Wagoner, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberta Pamela Doty, of Westville, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Dustin Kliewer, of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tiffany Pressler, of Mannford, filing a false/forged instrument and falsely performing notarial act.
Mindy Jayleen Rubio, of Haskell, battery/assault and battery on police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, assault on a police officer and resisting an officer.
MISDEMEANORS
Austin Salem Anderson, of Catoosa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brandon Nicholas Axtell, of Coweta, actual physical control and driving under the influence.
Joseph Baker, of Auburn, Neb., driving under the influence and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Dylan Bradford, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Dawn Clinton, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Roxana Delilia Daniels, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Ronald Shane Emmett, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due state.
John William Evans, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, failure to pay taxes due state, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Braden Ray Grayson, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dustin Eugene Lee Hatcher, of Wagoner, driving under the influence, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and unsafe lane use.
Makenzie Janelle Hawkins, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Kathy Marie Hemenway, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Justin Lee, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, defective equipment, driving under suspension, failure to pay taxes due state and failure to carry valid insurance verification.
Joel Andrew Swenson, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trenton Aaron Hill, of Coweta, assault on a police officer.
SMALL CLAIMS
Armstrong Bank vs. Dylan Gage Castillo, et al, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Marty M. Angus, et al, money judgment.
Theresa P. Hall vs. Corbin Henly, forcible entry and detainer.
Muskogee Co CCA Foundation vs. Crystal Lushenko, forcible entry and detainer.
Ron Pitchford vs. Mandie Bell, forcible entry and detainer.
Alvin Moore, et al vs. Nancy Hippler, money judgment.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Paul A. Richardson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company vs. Ericka Smith, money judgment.
Alex Timmons vs. Patriot Home Builders, LLC, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. Forrest Ratcliffe, et al, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Michael A. Miller, et al, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Rosario J. Huizar, et al, indebtedness.
Barbara Phillipe vs. Samuel Raydon Scroggins, personal injury.
The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Brian Dean Barlow, et al, foreclosure.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Lavanna Casey, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Steve Walker, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Elissa L. Srenco, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janice Peck, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joseph Keesler, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Joseph Keesler, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brian Freeman, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jane Anoke, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Christina Henry, indebtedness.
State of OK Ex Rel OTC vs. Jon Jeffrey Harmon, et al, tax warrant.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ronald Blake Payne and Amanda Dawn Sultz
Miguel Angel Reyes Chaves and Kelsey Elizabeth Lord
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Misty McCormick vs. Mitchell McCormick, divorce.
Jenna Marie Black vs. Gary Ray Hillman, divorce.
Ashton Brittany Gough vs. William Haro Gough, divorce.
Robert Bridgewater vs. Lori Bridgewater, divorce.
Julia Bonita Humphrey vs. Charles Lee Humphrey, divorce.
Claudene R. Edwards vs. Jimmy W. Edwards, divorce.
Patrick Joffe vs. Laura Ann Silvers Joffe, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Crystal G. Henson and minor child vs. Blake Lee Henson.
Irving Gary Chappell, et al vs. Floyd Walter Phillips II.
Sarah Michelle Jones and minor child vs. Floyd Walter Phillips II.
Daniel Randolph Fox vs. April Fox.
Brandon L. West vs. Jamie Marie Shook.
Jamie Marie Shook vs. Brandon Lee West.
Wendy Lynn Stout vs. Irvon Carl Stout.
April D. Fox vs. Daniel Randolph Fox.
Phillip Scott Heffley II vs. Brandy Christina Hopkins