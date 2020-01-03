Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending January 3, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Megan Elizabeth Brizendine, of Coweta, pattern of criminal offenses, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Amber Nicole Carreon, of Coweta, waiver of extradition.
Richard Robert Fuller, of Wagoner, identity theft and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses (x6).
Harold Mathew Kirkendoll, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
William Nathaniel Sartelle Jr., of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Billy Dale Shaw, of Coweta, trafficking in illegal drugs, failure to maintain security and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Summer Rayan Tow, of Wagoner, embezzlement.
Matthew Wayne Bilby, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, driving under suspension and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Aubrey James Owens, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Caleb Ray Bierig, of Broken Arrow, 1st degree burglary and conspiracy.
Corey Harjo, of Broken Arrow, lewd molestation.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Shawn Brizendine, of Coweta, removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Juan Secundino Garcia, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jesse Lee Gibson, of Coweta, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Mark Tanner Gobin, of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Hamilton, of Broken Arrow, careless driving, improper passing in no passing zone and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Michael James Hickman, of Broken Arrow, impersonating an officer.
Amie Lynne Miller, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, petit larceny and driving under suspension.
James Douglas Ward, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Johnny Mack Webster, of Muskogee, person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence and driving without valid driver’s license.
Michael Dewayne Winston Jr., of Porter, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
A.J. Ray, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Cynthia Lou Whitesell, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and speeding.
Clifton Dean Fallon, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse David Randall, of Coweta, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Fay Howley, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and intersection violation - stop or yield.
Clark Bryant Stunkard, of Coweta, driving under the influence and unsafe lane change.
SMALL CLAIMS
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Mick Pugh, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Joe D. Hamilton, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Michael J. Freeman vs. Andrea L. Latendresse, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
James Sallee vs. Lydia Roberts, money judgment.
Charles Beeson, et al, vs. Chris Brizendine, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Kristi S. Simpson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Krissa L. Drywater, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Stephanie Conner, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Services Inc. vs. Justin Brown, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Services Inc. vs. Jared A. Waddell, indebtedness.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Debora Mosby, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. John G. Herman, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Mary K. Dempsey, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Carol A. Tyler, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael H. Dine, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matthew Stay, indebtedness.
Cach, LLC vs. Loretta Tracy, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Chris Burke, et al, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Bethany Cato, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Kelsey Edwards, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Kelly Louie Medders, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jennifer Nichole Massey, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. John A. York, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Amanda Lorene Cole, indebtedness.
First United Bk & Trust Co vs. Thelissa Jean Jones, foreclosure.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Jason H. Spohn, et al, tax warrant.
Guild Mortgage Co. A Cal Corp vs. Kyle Lee Bevers, et al, foreclosure.
Randy L. Heth, et al, vs. Cody Don Kysar, foreclosure.
Kristin Rylander, et al, vs. Lee A. Wilcoxen, friendly suit.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Chance Avery Tiffey and Donna Briann Martin
Justin Patrik Seawell and Heather Leann Odle
Christopher Lynn Ellison and Sara Jae Pancoast
Quinton Harris Vaughn and Alexis Breana Michell Winsett
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Debra Diane Ferguson vs. Robert Leslie Ferguson, divorce.
Adelaida Estrada vs. Bernardo Estrada Sr., divorce.
Jamie Elizabeth Southworth vs. David Joseph Southworth, divorce.
Pamela Jill Nap vs. Jan Anthony Arthur Nap, divorce.
Connie Marie Evans vs. Willie Earl Evans, divorce.
Tyler Daniel David vs. Tiffany Lacy David, divorce.
Latoya L. Walker vs. Julius L. Walker, divorce.
Deborah Marlene Banks vs. Mitchell Raymond Banks, divorce.
Kayla June Wimberley vs. Kade Bowen Wimberey, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Tiffany Denise Crain vs. Jeremy Ryan Crain.
Darren C. Jones vs. Jeremy Ryan Crain.
Bobbi L. Parisotto and minor children (3) vs. Christopher Wayne Fears.
Cody Keith Liles vs. Jason Lee Espinosa.
Deborah Kay James vs. Brittany Kaylee James.
Angela Marie Greene and minor children (5) vs. Kasey Devinny.