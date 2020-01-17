Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending January 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Conrado Ambriz Jr., of Coweta, lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Killis Ceyo Carrell, of Tulsa, assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick James Etherington, of Broken Arrow, sexual abuse-child under 12.
Mandy Eileen Majkowski, of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martha C. Simpson, of Broken Arrow, first degree murder- felony murder and desecration of a human corpse.
Jabaica Lee Tecumseh, of Okmulgee, first degree murder-felony murder and desecration of a human corpse.
Tommy Glen Tecumseh, of Okmulgee, first degree murder-felony murder and desecration of a human corpse.
William Audie Fowler, of Broken Arrow, 2nd degree burglary and exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.
Christopher Inglish, of Coweta, indecent exposure.
MISDEMEANORS
Willie James Carter, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, following too closely, unsafe lane use, driving without valid driver’s license, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to wear seatbelt.
Jimmy Allen Friddle, of Broken Arrow, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Shannon J. Harper, of Miami, leaving scene of accident involving damage and driving under suspension.
Nicholas Lee Nichwander, of Glenpool, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Joe Henry Rankins, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy William Robart, of Wagoner, trespass after being forbidden.
Karlee Patrice Smith, of Tulsa, actual physical control and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jason Charles Thomas, of Porter, assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Brenda Brock, of Catoosa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Bryson Dewarren Chatman, of Coweta, malicious injury to property.
Minna Demoss, of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Curtis Leroy Harris, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jerad Allen Humphrey, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Adam Odell McAdoo, of Wagoner, threaten to perform act of violence.
Doris Jane Woodell, of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kayla Yasmin Harche, of Tulsa, obstructing and officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
SMALL CLAIMS
Gardenwalk Apts vs. Brandy Mattox, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Barbara Vanbrunt vs. Tiera Lynn Vanco, forcible entry and detainer.
Mercury Rental/Brent Harrison vs. Jodi David, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Peggy Joyce Lynch, et al vs. James Brown, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Tammy Reynolds, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Joseph McLemore, forcible entry and detainer.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Sarah Lee, forcible entry and detainer.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Kassandra Sarten, forcible entry and detainer.
Autumn Wood Apartments vs. Krystal Owens, forcible entry and detainer.
Teddy R. Ballenger, et al vs. Chris Phillips, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Darrin Welch, forcible entry and detainer.
WGH Oklahoma, LLC vs. Melanie Wells, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Nick Hulse, et al, forible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Rick Cervantes, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments v. Jason Hayes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Tiffany Nixon, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Michael Henry Talley, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Brad E. Ashton, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Robin R. Hilton, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Keri D. Lyons, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Chris L. Givens, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Nicci L. Robinson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jacob C. Starkey, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Christophe Lindsey, breach agreement/contract.
Merchants Acceptance Corp vs. Angela Dowell, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Shawna Wright, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Corey Lee Travis, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Matthew Garcia, indebtedness.
Citibank (South Dakota) NA vs. Ana Lockmiller, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Tracy L. Smith, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Shamaine L. Murphy, indebtedness.
Jeffrey S. Baker vs. Earl P. Turner, negligence.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Thomas J. Lewis, indebtedness.
Truist Bank vs. Christopher L. Alexander, foreclosure.
Bank of America NA vs. Travis R. Graham, breach agreement/contract.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs. Jeffrey Lane Metzger, et al, foreclosure.
US Bank National Assoc, et al vs. Joshua Calvert, et al, foreclosure.
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC vs. Alex Donaho, et al, foreclosure.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Aaron R. Moss, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Katherine Ella McCormack, et al, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Michelle Renee Smithson, et al, indebtedness.
State of OK, Ex Rel, OTC vs. Diane Kay Robart, et al, injunctive relief.
J P Morgan Chase Bank, NA vs. Gueren G.H. White, et al, foreclosure.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Nelson Thomas Durfey and Kirsten Suzanne Dirato Martin
Chad Tyler Weidner-Moore and Kylie Michelle Ross
Johnny Jay Carter and Anita Joyce Schultz
Uriah Winslow Poindexter and Alexis Rae-Lynn Pilcher
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Stacie Lynn Foster vs. Gregory James Foster, divorce.
Deborah L. Buchanan vs. Luke A. Buchanan, divorce.
Cassandra Lynn Price vs. Sarah Beth Price, divorce.
Carl Thomas Fogger vs. Jennifer Lynn Fogger, divorce.
Christina Horrell vs. George Horrell, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Courtney Rene Kirby vs. Bucky Dean Marang.
Victoria Dawn Graybill and minor children (4) vs. Michael Maurice Cade.
Rebecca Kay Charlie Brittain vs. Jeremy Wayne Brittain.
Ann M. Lewis vs. Jimmy Dale Rowan Jr.