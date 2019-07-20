Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 19, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Paden D. Begley of Claremore, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Zachary Thomas Carson of Tulsa, actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ian Christopher Frisbie of Broken Arrow, third degree burglary and grand larceny.
Santiago G. Gaytan of Broken Arrow, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation in presence of minor child.
Corey James Helton of Muskogee, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to maintain insurance or security, operating motor vehicle with license plate covered, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alejandro Hernandez of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Robert Anders Olson of Theodsia, Mo., unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felonious possession of firearm and weapon use in commission of a felony.
Austin Raymond Rawlings of Broken Arrow, third degree burglary and grand larceny.
Allyson Brooke Tolbert of Haskell, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jonattan Mercado of Tulsa, bail jumping.
Jacob Robert Spears of Tulsa, driving under the influence, threaten to perform act of violence, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle with expired tag/decal and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Rhet Dillard Wike of Coweta, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity and child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Thomas David Harris of Wagoner, public intoxication.
Charles Ray Jones Jr. of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Charles Ray Jones Jr. of Wagoner, malicious injury to property.
Lisa M. McClendon of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Eric Caleb Naff of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Onna D. Parvin of Tahlequah, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Roche Lee Rhoads of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr. of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Marie Elena Tucker of Wagoner, violation of protective order and larceny of dog.
Jody Crister of Sand Springs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Jo Dilldine of Claremore, possession of controlled dangerous substance and speeding.
Jackie Francene Ellis of Coweta, actual physical control.
Deborah Renee Gale of Coweta, speeding and driving under suspension.
Ronald Heflin of Tulsa, violation of protective order.
Mary Katherine Howard of Wagoner, unsafe lane use, driving under suspension and transporting open container of beer.
Andrew David Hughes of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Brandon Lee Riley Jr. of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, transporting open container of beer, failure to maintain insurance or security and driving without a valid driver's license.
Sergio Santa Cruz of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Jamie Delores Shumar of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray Martin Williams, Jr. of Muskogee, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Betty Winfrey, et al vs. Brandon Jenkins, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Betty Winfrey, et al vs. Brandon Jenkins, replevin.
Shank Manufacturing vs. Cross H Trailer Sales, money judgment.
Ed Dorado Village, LLC vs. Tammy Duncan, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
SMJ Properties Inc vs. Constance Schreibvogec, forcible entry and detainer.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings vs. Jay Thomas Johnson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Nekeisha Morgan, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Denisha Cook, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Rebecca Gilstrap, money judgment.
Walter L. Washington vs. Jordan Lancaster, et al, money judgment.
Amber Shipman vs. Wayne Carr, et al, replevin.
Frances Victory vs. Van Rudolph Kunze, money judgment.
David Murray vs. Nick's Tree Service, Inc., money judgment.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Alexandria Moore, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Saint Francis Health System vs. Brent Edward Kalmbacher, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Gayla Lynn Cole, et al, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie Donaho, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Lorenzo I. Rodriguez Cervantes, breach agreement/contract.
Tonya R. Cole, et al vs. Doug Reta, friendly suit.
Discover Bank vs. Melanie R. Dobson, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Courtni M. Wilson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Wesley Curbello, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Jeremy Scott Stroud, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Rhonda Brown, indebtedness.
Towne Mortgage Co vs. Kristi Simpson, foreclosure.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Dennis Vaughan, indebtedness.
Bart Bogle, et al, vs. the City of Wagoner, et al, property damage.
Cach, LLC vs. Lorraine D. Houser, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Lela A. Fox, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dustin Wayne Chadwell and Jessica Dionne Tipton
Charles Raymond Meeks and Debra Irene Baker
Donald Allen Price and Shawn Lee-Ann Coke
Kevin Roy Miller and Cynthia Flynn Smith
Zachary Allen Dial and Winona Merrirose O’Reilly
Anthony Keith Bos and Holly Ann Jones
Travis Wade Potts and Jonna Louise Woods
Zachary Braden Cobler and Taylor Lynn Eversole
Andrew George Stidham and Deborah Ann Sperry
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Rebecca Gray vs. Michael Houston Gray, divorce.
Ana Maria Gaytan vs. Santiago Gaytan, divorce.
S L Dunn vs. N R Dunn, divorce.
Cori Irene Gorgill vs. Matthew Lee Corgill, divorce.
Kari Edwina Morris vs. Stephen D. Morris, divorce.
Brittany Brown vs. Jose Flores, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Ana Maria Gaytan and minor children (2) vs. Santiago Gaytan.
Chelsea Dawn Rhoads and minor children (2), et al vs. Anthony James Rhoads.
Deborah M. Banks vs. Mitchell R. Banks.
Richard Lee Newell vs. James Barney Blythe.
Paul Wesley Blackburn, et al vs. Marna Sue Roseheim.
Paul Wesley Blackburn, et al vs. Lisa Rose Boevers.
Kelsey Beth Smith vs. Kevin Lee Smith.
Jerry Leotis Reynolds vs. Teddy Glenn Walls Sr.
Clayton Michael Andrews, minor child, et al vs. Deanna Morgan Andrews.
Andrea L. Iwanski vs. Jason Forte.
Kelly Eileen Gillin vs. Kenneth Lee Dean.