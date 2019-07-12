Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 12, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Cody Lynn Goodwin of Coweta, second degree burglary, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Ashley Lynne Tuthill of Coweta, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Jeremy Gene Haynie of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, improper passing in no passing zone and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Joshua Adam Vest of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful u-turn/driving wrong way on turnpike and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
Zachary Ray Young of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Daniel Ray Roberts of Tulsa, second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.
John Calvin Wienke of Apple Valley, Calif., distribution of controlled dangerous substance including with intent to distribute and failure to signal on turning.
MISDEMEANORS
Barry Wayne Antwine III of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Lee Decarlo of Jenks, driving under the influence, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and driving without valid driver’s license.
James Franklin Knapp of Sand Springs, driving under suspension, failure to maintain insurance or security, required position and method of turning and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Garrett Morton of Tahlequah, driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, driving under suspension and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Kevin Harley Smith of Taylor, Tex., domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Cameron Maurice Wilson of Coweta, driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving without valid driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jimmy Lee Fleetwood of Muskogee, violation of protective order.
Ronald Kaufman of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due state.
Brandy Diane Lord of Coweta, outraging public decency.
Jonathon Hermon Smith of Ardmore, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Linda N. Zepeda of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Daniel Griff Chissoe of Broken Arrow, leaving garbage within 100 yards of county road.
Jane Alice Chissoe of Broken Arrow, leaving garbage within 100 yards of county road.
Jeffrey Jammone Faulk of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
SMALL CLAIMS
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Kara Dodson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Fawn Scriver, et al vs. Jason Doss, forcible entry and detainer.
Jean C. Jackson vs. Michael Chism, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dixie Finance vs. Stacy Hathcoat, money judgment.
Daniel Kish vs. Dana Burr, forcible entry and detainer.
Gayla Wright vs. Cathy Rankins, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Christopher Rhodes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Gardenwalk Apts vs. Samantha Vaugh, forcible entry and detainer.
K.C. Schalliol vs. Brett DBA Russell, et al, money judgment.
BLGP, Inc. vs. Sheri Stallings, forcible entry and detainer.
Pitchford Storage vs. Terry Disler, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
NCB Management Services, Inc. vs. Travis Potts, indebtedness.
Dusty Vanmeter vs. Raven Burns, settlement agreement.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Daniel Don Ryan, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Janet Flynn, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Teri L. Winegar, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America NA vs. Patrice Ligo, breach agreement/contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kenneth Fish Jr., indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Joseph Byrd, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Harold R. Story, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matthew Troquille, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Diane Hewitt, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeremiah Donelle Aguilar, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cheryl N. Bingham, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Robert Cornett, indebtedness.
Amy Kinser vs. Hitch It LLC., negligence.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sharon Pruitt, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Debera Homan, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Steve Hodges, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matthew A. Troquille, indebtedness.
Joseph Baker, et al vs. Green Country Housekeeping LLC, negligence.
Steve Craver, et al vs. Hannah Craver, wrongful death.
Citibank NA vs. Christopher Harding, breach of contract.
Utica Park Clinic vs. Joshua Terry, et al, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Carl James Baker, et al, foreclosure.
Discover Bank vs. Lori Casey, indebtedness.
One Main Financial, Inc. vs. David Michael Olivarez, indebtedness.
One Main Financial, Inc. vs. Jeremy Lee Plunkett, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kevin Scott Drake and Christina Mae Wyatt
Perry Wesley Martin and Heather Elaine Johnson
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Skylar Whitney Davis vs. Jeremy James Davis, divorce.
Ronald F. Straley Jr. vs. Brandi Straley, divorce.
Stacy M. Bay vs. George P. Bay, divorce.
Rusty Harris vs. Caitlyn Harris, divorce.
David Skalla vs. Jesscica Skalla, divorce.
Jordan R. Roberts vs. Ray D. Roberts, divorce.
Rebeckah S. Schorr vs. Kevin M. Schorr, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kathy E. Butler, minor child, et al vs. Jordan A. W. McGee.
Lorraine Hall vs. Depree Shanta Hall.
Jessica Olane Skalla and minor children (2) vs. David Kent Skalla.
Mariah Sue Havas vs. Charles Earl Ginn.
Candace Marie Knecht and minor children (2) vs. Wesley Joseph Guidry.
Mary D. McNatt vs. Paul Ray Kingrey.
Ashley Christine Eubanks and minor children (x3) vs. Bobby Joe Eubanks.