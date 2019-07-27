Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 26, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Christopher Michael Davenport of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and obstructing an officer.
Donald Keith Muse of Wagoner, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Isaiah Demarquis Smith of Wagoner, attempted first degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm (x2) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Ronald Blake Payne of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jamie Renee Harris of Muskogee, possession of a firearm while under DOC supervision, driving without a valid driver's license and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jesus Daniel Castor Jr. of Wagoner, second degree burglary.
Juan Gerardo Garcia of Broken Arrow, plan, attempt or conspire to perform act of violence.
Wilbur Franklin Vanhorn of Wagoner, failure to register as a sex offender.
Laura Gaye Morrow of Catoosa, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and acquire proceeds from drug activities.
Mark Edward Phelps of Jenks, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Mitchell Thomas Nunley of Haskell, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and unsafe lane use.
Danielle J. Burke of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Billy Dale Shaw of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Amanda Nicole Sisney of San Antonio, Tex., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Sheri Marie Stallings of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Veronica Renee Trimble of Lincoln, Mo., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Raychel Ann Van Meter of Broken Arrow, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
SMALL CLAIMS
Armstrong Bank vs. Lacy B. Hayward, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Kasie L. Cade, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Melissa Ann Ellis, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Melissa D. Johnson, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Todd Johnson, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Michael S. Stockton, money judgment.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Brent Barnes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Timothy Andrew Calvert, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. David Olivarez, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Kaleb Betts, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Crystal Harris, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Clarence Van Sandt, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Barbara Rodriguez, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments, LLC vs. Deena Moreland, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Edgar Rivera, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Kimberly Redford, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Bradley W. Scott, forcible entry and detainer.
Kyle's Plumbing, LLC vs. Rodney Ferguson, money judgment.
John King vs. Roger McClendon, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Bank of America, NA vs. Faron Lee Moore, breach agreement/contract.
First United Bank and Trust Co. vs. Christopher Michael Davenport, et al, foreclosure.
State of Oklahoma, Ex Rel. vs. Deborah Ross, tax warrant.
Ally Financial, LLC vs. John E. Leach Jr., replevin.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mark Gabriel Conners, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Sarah Lamb, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Kolleen Cruse, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Brandon Fisher, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Brandon Fisher, indebtedness.
AHS Southcrest Hospital vs. Marcus Braden, indebtedness.
AHS Claremore Regional Hospital vs. Melissa Anne Edwards, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Justin Stamper, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jerry Leon Baucom, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jeff H. Booth, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma vs. Joshua Trueblood, indebtedness.
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Makaliah Powell, replevin.
Brent Burns, et al, vs. Grassolutions, Inc., negligence.
Vicky Barnett vs. Okay Public Works Authority, writ of mandamus.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Dennis Lee Nickell, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Linda R. Davis, indebtedness.
Lynn Butch Immel, et al, vs. Miller Tippens Construction Co., foreclosure.
DNF Associates, LLC vs. Gerald Tatum, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Cheryl R. Wollman, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dustin Wayne Todd and Emily Renee White
Christopher Eugene Barbee and Elizabeth Marie Wingo.
Felisha Monique Rosas and Kamilah Hope Scroggins
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Clayton M. Andrews vs. Deanna M. Andrews, divorce.
Benjamin Curtis Bright vs. Hayley Raelyn Bright, divorce.
Jean-Maria Langley vs. Daniel W. Langley, divorce.
Angela Gaye Boger vs. Robert Steven Boger, divorce.
Harold Lazear vs. Donna Sue Lazear, divorce.
Caitlyn Drew Foster vs. William Seth Foster, divorce.
Cheri Lynne Hernandez vs. Rogelio Rodriguez Hernandez, divorce.
Kristina Ann Forest vs. Adam Wesley Forest, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Donald Eugene Blan and minor children (2) vs. Laveda Ann Powell.
Alisha Carolann Barber vs. Billy Lynn Woodruff III
Jerry Wayne Hamilton vs. Billy Lynn Woodruff III
Tierra Rashell Robinson and minor child vs. Scottward Joseph Patton.
Kathron Bernice Cole vs. Ferlin Allan Cole
Kelly Ashlyn Ball vs. Ashton Christopher Ball
Jonathan Lyle Roberson, et al, vs. Sarah Elizabeth Roberts.