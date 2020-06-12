Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending June 12, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Cody Joseph Berryman, of Catoosa, child neglect.
Jacob Dreadfulwater, of Henryetta, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Aaron Deon Gaines, of Tulsa, falsely personate another to create liability, driving under suspension and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Lori Michelle Hand, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.
Deaundre Lashon Hughes, of Wagoner, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, resisting an officer and assault on a police officer.
Michael Otis Hunsaker Jr., of Fort Gibson, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Layne Mobley, of Altus, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Mariah Lee Rodriguez, of Catoosa, child neglect and domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Laken Makayla Williams, of Perkins, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
MISDEMEANORS
Amy Dawn Bratton, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Eugene Chism, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Samantha Dawn Clark, of Muskogee, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meia Eleen Cole, of Wagoner, allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Grant Lafayette Darden III of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Chloe Paige Fisher, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Allan Frank, of Coweta, conspiracy and petit larceny (x2).
Bradley Wayne Hobbs, of Coweta, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture and driving under suspension.
Joshua Adam Howard, of Coweta, malicious injury to property.
Jacob Daniel McMurray, of Porter, conspiracy and petit larceny (x2).
Carla Jeanette Price, of Broken Arrow, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Joseph Michael Solomon, of Bixby, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Stephanie Nicole Stanton, of Tulsa, domestic abuse-assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Melissa Alene Storer, of Tahlequah, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Heather Lynn Thomas, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Chanete Latrice Tuttle, of Bartlesville, larceny of merchandise from retailer and assault and battery.
Brittney Monique White, of Tulsa, domestic abuse-assault and battery and assault.
SMALL CLAIMS
Lenore Hoffman vs. Rasheena Verner, forcible entry and detainer.
Melissa Walmer vs. Dakota Hopper, et al, money judgment.
Sandy Lynn Graves vs. Sean Hillyer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Jennifer Alvarodo, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Cheyenne Autumn Thomas, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Stephan Chorny II, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Alfred Weaver, money judgement.
Tower Loans vs. Tiffanie Code, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Alex McLaurin, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Derek Jeffrey Boggs, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Shunterrica Aubrey, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Kelvin Cato, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Anthony Gonzales, money judgment.
David Ryon, et al vs. Auston Armstrong, money judgment.
Joyland Child Development vs. Tobi Smith, money judgment.
Stone Town Trails End vs. Sara Voight, forcible entry and detainer.
Stone Town Trails End vs. Devon Larochelle, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stone Town trails End vs. Rachel Kizer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jan E. Hill, indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures 1 LLC vs. Jennifer N. Giehill, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Angela Sheneman, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Safarov Tagir, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Ashley Goforth, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Cathryn Arnold Edwards, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cecilia Leann Jarman, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jessica Marie Edwards, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Ronald Max Ashbrener, et al, indebtedness.
Gabrielle A. Lutherbeck, et al vs. Dennis R. Anderson, friendly suit.
Crystal Engles, et al vs. Colton Barnes, negligent injury.
Arvest Bank vs. Aydan A. Saldamando, et al, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jana Carroll, indebtedness.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. vs. Larry Allen Hall Jr., et al, foreclosure.
Bridgecrest Acceptance vs. Cassandra Brand, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Stanley Earl Day and Nancy Jean Governor
Colton Eli Blaine Rogers and Amber Marie Carlton
Bobby Joe Applegarth and Rachel Ann Thompson
Vernon Glenn Gibson Jr. and Casey Lynn Falcon
Adam Todd Settlemyre and Amanda Asheley Barker
Brent Alan Geiger and Brandi Leigh Brook
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Laurel Ann Thomas vs. Donal Ray Thomas Jr., divorce.
James Jackson Sr. vs. Loretta Kay Jackson, divorce.
B.L. Pace vs. L.L. Pace, divorce.
LeeAnn Jean Danderson vs. Gerald Layne Rector Jr., divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Christine Anne Trowbridge and minor children (2) vs. Wolfgang Troy Whitaker.
Kenneth William Mohr vs Charles Pearson Jr.
Sheila Lorraine Osborn and minor children (2) vs. Amber Dawson.
Shannon Nichole Swain and minor child, et al vs. Charley Jo Hill.
Shannon Nichole Swain, et al vs. James Roland Hill.
Randy Lee Sunderland, et al, vs. Lori Michelle Hand.