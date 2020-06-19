Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending June 19, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Christian Javier Veliz, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property (x2).
Joseph Aaron Fisher, of Wagoner, aggravated driving under the influence, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Dennis King, of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and defective equipment.
Acevedo Medina Eusebio, of Tulsa, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Wesley Allan Hahn, no town given, attempted arson, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect.
Steven Matthew O’Connell, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
MISDEMEANORS
Lei Anne M. Kindelsperger-Bliss, no address listed, driving under the influence and speeding.
Jeffery Allen Leland, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and sale/operation of motor vehicle without stop/turn lamps.
Cristian Dayne Mullin, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Zachary David Young, of Broken Arrow, aggravated driving under the influence, speeding and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Clinton Frank Abell, of Vinita, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Billy Joel Beebe, of Wagoner, acts resulting in gross injury.
Amber Dawson, of Haskell, malicious injury to property.
Michael Christopher Harrison, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
James William Lindsey, of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence.
David Lynn Rogers, of Tulsa, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Lisa Marie Rogers, of Tulsa, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Dustin Blue Ruhland, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Michael Henry Talley, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, of Wagoner, assault.
SMALL CLAIMS
Michael Don Mefford vs. Wendy George, money judgment.
Redsun Enterprises vs. Yancey Duckett, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dan Glowacki, et al vs. Fenton Massey, et al, replevin.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Clint Koons, forcible entry and detainer.
Sharron Gleason vs. Matt McLaughlin, forcible entry and detainer.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Bulmaro Cruz, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Keith Dunn, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Emma Fibla, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Ashley Good, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Delroy Anthony Hewitt, et al, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Alexander Scott Kieslich, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Andrew Martinez, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. David Neal, et al, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Jeffrey S. Parks, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Ken Wheeler, money judgment.
Turtle Creek @ Midway Associates vs. Geoffrey Wolfe, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Teresa Bias, indebtedness.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Charles M. Apsey, et al, injuction.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Jennfer Rodriguez, indebtedness.
William Wescott vs. Brandon M. Dean, et al, negligent injury.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donetta Gunter, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kris Petersen, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sawyer McNutt, indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Angela M. Hardin, indebtedness.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Leonard J. Dappen, et all, foreclosure.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cameron Mitchell Boeckman and Elana Wyn Maqusi
James Bryan Easley and Paula Jean Auten
Gregory Don Carter and Erica Michelle Waeltz
Hayley Mae Sisco and Morgan Lavena Smith
Marvin Andrew Wallis II and Jessie Lee Young
Timothy Wright Myher and Peggy Sue Replogle
Gary Roy Buckles and Kimberly Yong Satterfield
Corby Lawrence Sitler and Terri Lynn Walker
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Samantha E. Patterson vs. Edward Ray Banks, divorce.
Nathan Renaul Cordova vs. Rachel Joann Cox, divorce.
Glenda Lorrie Egeler vs. James Michael Cooke, divorce.
Donald George Robison III vs. Hannah Faye Robison, divorce.
Tonie M. King vs. Brian S. King, divorce.
Joseph Douglas Clary III vs. Megan Dawn Clary, divorce.
Ronald D. Williams vs. Marilene Reed, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Edward Veliz vs. Christian Javier Veliz.
Michelle Deann Salisbury and minor children (2) vs. Samuel Dustin Benjamin Werther.
Rebecca Kay Carlisle Brittain vs. Jeremy Wayne Brittain.
Taylor Renee Heckenkamp and minor child vs. Kent Dale Thompson.