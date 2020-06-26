Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending June 26, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jessica Amanda Castro, of Wagoner, second degree arson and assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Clayton Henry Fent, of Wagoner, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brock Wade Holden, of Wagoner, possession of contraband by an inmate.
Amber Leigh Jennings, of Siloam Springs, waiver of extradition.
Hunter Chase McAnally, of Broken Arrow, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Rikki Lee Motes, of Tulsa, possession of stolen vehicle, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of credit card belonging to another and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Bradley Lane Archie, of Coweta, assault.
Joni Marie Barrows, of Haskell, assault and battery.
Timothy Alan Beaver, of Coweta, driving under the influence, failure to stop for yield sign, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and driving under suspension.
Girard Edwin Deville, of Tulsa, harassment by use of an electronic device and stalking.
Brandon Michael Kelly, of Wagoner, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, sale/operation of motor vehicle without stop/turn lamps and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Joshua Daniel Kephart, of Tulsa, driving under the influence.
Allen Leon McGuire III, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talon Gage McKain, of Siloam Springs, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Joshua Michael Pack, of Coweta, driving while intoxicated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to yield.
Caleb Wade Stafford, of Broken Arrow, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
April Dawn Stanton, of Broken Arrow, petit larceny and trespass after being forbidden.
Caleb Michael Stewart, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Steven Craig Thomas, of Broken Arrow, petit larceny.
Jordan Allan Whittiker, of Bixby, driving under the influence.
Loghan Kay Burt, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Alex Fernando Figueroa, of Austin, impersonating public officer by uniform or vehicle, public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Ashley Lea Oliver, of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Shane Stockton, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Swen August Swenson, of Okay, harassment by use of an electronic device.
SMALL CLAIMS
Armstrong Bank vs. Shawn Ray Brackett, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Timothy Allen Blair, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Adam Odell McAdoo, et al, money judgment.
Dream Team Properties vs. Gary Doty, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Troy Johnson, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Jason Goodwin, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties vs. Ruby Harber, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Jeremy Rankins, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Christopher Pepple, et al vs. Travis Winnett, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sharon Gleason vs. Matt McLaughlin, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Paul McDaris, et al vs. Wyvonna Lou Hatley, money judgment.
Paul McDaris, et al vs. Elijah James Gobin, money judgment.
Paul McDaris, et al vs. Andrew Mikhail Smoot, money judgment.
Lisa Wickersham vs. Sheila Watson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Coweta Apartments vs. Lisa Marshall, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jimmy Phillips, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Connie J. Brown, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brian Clark, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Connie J. Brown, indebtedness.
State Farm Bank vs. Mary Lindsey, indebtedness.
Wendi Conwell vs. Rogelio Martinez, et al, foreclosure.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Johnny Townsend, indebtedness.
William Roy Flowers, et al vs. Board of County Commissioners, et al, injunction.
EMC Insurance Companies vs. Norma Christine Waters, damages.
Partners Financial Services Inc., et al vs. James Larkins, breach of contract.
Brad Farrow, et al vs. Blackie Gibson, et al, breach of contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Tyler Don Powers and Karissa Raeshell Satterfield
Michael John Knight and Amber Gayle McKinney
Aaron Russell Williams and Carolyn Marie Wheeler
Kacey Shae Roggendorff and Natilee Brechelle Smith
Joshua Michael Denton and Shaylee Rae Oden Blair
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kimberly A. Johnson vs. Timothy C. Johnson, divorce.
Gerardo Silva Jr. vs. Holly R. Silva, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Marina Santiago vs. Eric I. Luckey.
Shayla R. Allen vs. Deuante Devale Allen.
Andrey P. Zimin vs. Zyemine Useynovno Zimin.
Levi Ryon and minor children (4) vs. William Henderson.
Timothy R. Phipps and minor children (2) vs. Timmy Ray Phipps.
Timothy R. Phipps and minor children (2) vs. Becky Phipps.
Jennifer S. Womack and minor child vs. Isreal David Monroy.