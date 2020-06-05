Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending June 3, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Sahand Afshari, of Broken Arrow, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, actual physical control (misdemeanor), carrying firearm while under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Dewayne Davis, of Coweta, lewd or indent proposals to child under 16.
Paul Eugene Davis Jr., of Coweta, domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Dylan Ryan Dorsey, of Broken Arrow, child endangerment by driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, defective vehicle, driving without valid driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Chad Scott Hurley, of Coweta, possession of stolen vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and eluding a police officer.
Scott Eugene Melton, of Fort Gibson, stalking in violation of court order, malicious injury to property and violation of protective order.
Olajuwon Abdul Miles, of Wagoner, second degree robbery, domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property and threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael Anthony Moore, of Catoosa, domestic abuse-assault and battery and resisting an officer.
Conrad Edward Nedd, of Broken Arrow, robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon/imitation firearm, battery/assault and battery on police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, malicious injury to property, threaten to perform act of violence and public intoxication.
Angela Marie Pack, of Broken Arrow, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Bobby Ray Taylor, of Broken Arrow, grand larceny.
Lexey Jewel Trepp, of Broken Arrow, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, violation of license restriction, failure to maintain insurance or security, defective vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brent Wesley Williams, of Coweta, aggravated driving under the influence, defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Corey Ryan Gaylor, of Wagoner, carrying weapon with unlawful intent, assault and battery with intent to k ill, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and child neglect.
Desiree Woolley, of Checotah, child neglect (x2).
Lisa K. Woolley, of Broken Arrow, enabling child neglect and child neglect.
William Woolley, of Broken Arrow, enabling child neglect and child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Tanya Lynne Baughn, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Michael Kenneth Bewley, of Tulsa, driving motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated and unsafe lane use.
Samuel Lewis Casey, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Damien Clay, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Laura Leatrice Cobb, of Hulbert, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Lacey Dawn Cutbirth, of Porter, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Roxana Delilia Daniels, of Wagoner, assault and battery and prevent emergency telephone call.
Justun Arick Ryan Gable, of Coweta, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Kermit Nathaniel Harris, of Tahlequah, driving under the influence and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Sean Travis Hillyer, of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Jacob Steiley Isham, of Tulsa, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Corey Daniel Lockaton, of Okay, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Cody Logsdon, of Broken Arrow, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Caleb Perry Ralls, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Edith Shannon, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Jack Martin Simpson Jr., of Wagoner, driving under the influence, failure to wear seatbelt and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Ethan Jerod Smith, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Javier Veliz, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Nathaniel Clifton Wise, of Tulsa, illegal parking, failure to maintain insurance or security, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and driving under suspension.
Donnie Eugene Drew, of Tulsa, actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.
Justin Lee Sowers, of Catoosa, actual physical control.
Michelle Dawn Gobin, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Brittany Marie Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, outraging public decency and malicious injury to property.
Jacob Ryan Simmons, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Sheena Bryanne Fidler, of Coweta, malicious injury to property.
Misty Dawn Crouch, of Wagoner, aggravated driving under the influence and speeding.
Robert W. Jordan, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and speeding.
SMALL CLAIMS
Marsha Bergeron vs. Randall Elliott, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Pitchford Storage vs. Chris Willix, forcible entry and detainer.
Baker Financial Development vs. Alan Long, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Kassie Sarten, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Jazmine Watson, forcible entry and detainer.
Kimberly Podest vs. Peyton Jade Nash, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Richard Green, et al vs. Met Life Insurance Co., et al, breach agreement/contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tamri Davis, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Palmer, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Linda Sweet, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rodney Adcock, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Bethany Goodwin, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jennifer Marier, indebtedness.
Michelle Maxwell vs. Encentus Federal Credit Union, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Michael Wayne Moody vs. Jewell Lee Daniels Jr., et al, medical negligence.
First Oklahoma Bank vs. Zion USA Tulsa OK I, LLC, et al, foreclosure.
Gates A. Brock, et al, vs. Katherine P. Reyburn, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Great Plains Federal Credit Union vs. Pamela K. Conley, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cody William Durnal and Kaysha Lynn Marie Smallen
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Michelle Kerr vs. Jonathan Kerr, divorce.
Nancy Coppenger vs. George W. Clark, divorce.
James W. Wylie vs. Cheril L. Wylie, divorce.
McKenzie C. Reece vs. Alex G. Stanley, annulment.
Paul Allen Cox vs. Gina Kay Cox, divorce.
Rebecca Woodard vs. Darrell Woodard, divorce.
James E. Hagan vs. Rebecca E. Hagan, divorce.
Angela Jo Guinn vs Ricky Lyn Knollenberg, divorce.
Sarah McMurtray vs. Micah D. Barker, divorce.
C.L. Dewees vs. R.C. Dewees, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jaime Cervantez Margarita and minor children (3) vs. Augustin Covarrubius Garcia.
Kayla Marie Zehr and minor child vs. Corey Ryan Gaylor.
Joyce K. Reeves vs. Derrick Dwayne Reeves.
Yolanda K. Harmon, et al vs. Derrick Dwayne Reeves.
Shantel M. McHenry and minor child vs. Samuel James Richardson.
Josalind Antoinette McHenry and minor children (2) vs. Samuel James Richardson.
Norma Ruth Neel vs. Laquitha Michelle Taylor.