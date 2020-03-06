Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending March 6, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Leigh Ann Couffer, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespass after being forbidden and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespass after being forbidden and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Albert Edward Alday, of Wagoner, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mack Carey Merchant, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and speeding.
Jennifer Lynn Eastwood, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Walter Harold Cornelius Jr., of Chouteau, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and committing a felony with a firearm with defaced ID number.
Dale Roy Smock Jr., of Broken Arrow, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Melany Lynn McNac, of Catoosa, uttering a forged instrument and falsely personate another to create liability.
James Christopher Simpson, of Branson, Mo., indecent exposure.
William Joseph Kozik, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
MISDEMEANORS
Damian Bailey Walker, of Wagoner, domestic abuse – assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Ramona Guzman-Cortez, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, unsafe lane use and driving under suspension.
Kenneth D. Cogburn, of Glenpool, driving under the influence and speeding.
Roni Jo Rogers, of Wagoner, neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Fred Lee Brown Jr., of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jorgina Renee Beedy, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Johnathan McMahan, of Wagoner, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone calls and stalking.
James Allen Taylor, of Oklahoma City, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
BOBCO, LLC vs. Joseph Danie Welch, forcible entry and detainer.
McDaris Auto Sales vs. William Cody Tiger, et al, money judgment.
Paul H. Holmes vs. Angie Henson, forcible entry and detainer.
Yorkshire Place Apartments vs. Montouya Rae Sean Moore, forcible entry and detainer.
MCN Dept. of Housing vs. Sharon Tiger Henneha, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
MCN Dept. of Housing vs. Maria Gillespie, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Cynthia Marie Barnett vs. Donna Ellis, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Dinico Brown, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Alfred Weaver, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Katherine Harris, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Cydney Davis, money judgment (x2).
Tower Loans vs. Billie Jo Taylor, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Frank Russell Klahr, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Eric Wade Howard, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Akeyah McCalley, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jessie Duane Donaldson, money judgment.
Lisa Kerr vs. Stephen Rhea, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Michelle Schonholtz vs. TTCU Federal Credit Union, breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Erika Watkins, indebtedness.
Freedom Mortage Corp. vs. Chakeshia Rutland, foreclosure.
State of Okla., ex rel, OTC vs. Robert Park, et al., tax lien.
Capital One NA vs. Denise Rodriguez, indebtedness.
The Money Source, Inc. vs. Angelia Perrin, et al, foreclosure.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Caitlin M. Diskey, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Kevin W. Donathan, indebtedness.
BOKF N.A. vs. Melina K. Boyle, et al, foreclosure.
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC vs. N.D. Waddle and Melba M. Waddle, foreclosure.
Crown Asset Management, LLC s. Tammy L. Walker, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jacob Applegate, indemnification.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Gregory Johnson, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Tracy Baldwin Ramsey, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank vs. Charlotte Leonard, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michelle Vidana, indebtedness.
Capital one Bank (USA) NA vs. Geofrey Ryan Wolfe, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Holly Sherwin, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Scotty L. Buntin, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Daniel R. Jenkins, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Tommy Smith, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Spencer Kyle Burgett, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Melanie M. Lannen, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Tony Lee Owen, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Joshua Perry, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Karyn Kiser, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Janet Flynn, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Matthew Cooper, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Nicole Brizendine, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jeremiah Ramey, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jennifer Garrett, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Joe R. Luellen, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Thomas Batson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Billy Dean Beck, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Don Cox, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Shirley Hardbarger, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Sharell Christine Wilson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert Warden, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lucas R. Blakely, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Andrew Thorn, indebtedness.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Ozetta Talor, indebtedness.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co. vs. Amanda R. Smith, negligence.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Michael A. Arndt, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Cristian Sarabia, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Flor G. Watkins, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mark Randle Messler and Angela Ernestine McGee
Justin Wade Blagg and Amber Nicole Joice
Brian Kent Hoover and Pamula Kirkley Bressler
Michael Jerome Kellogg Jr. and Robyn Ann Hamner
Ryan Duane Harrell and Martha Anne Zaletel
Harry Benton Segress and Evanne Margaret Vail
Brian James Ouellette and Sharon Houston Pullin McLeod
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Marlaina Marie Pruitt vs. Aaron James Pruitt, divorce.
Charles Duane Graham vs. Jeanne Lee Johnson, divorce.
Amber Widlund vs. Scott Widlund, divorce.
John Craig Hill vs. Claudia Melissa Varela Suazo, divorce.Aimee Spradlin vs. Joshua Spradlin, divorce.
Steve Goad vs. Dalaina Loraine, divorce.
Samantha Sha Pruegert vs. Matthew Cole Pruegert, divorce.
Kristine Ellis vs. John Ellis, divorce.
Jaime Bedford vs. Jeff Bedford, divorce.
Amanda Brianne Young vs. Lane Bradley Young, divorce.
John Clements vs. Taylor Clements, divorce.
Amber Lee Davis vs. Nicholas Vincent Davia, divorce.
Lindsey L. Macareno vs. Gustavo Macareno Quistian, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Keirston R. Monholland and minor children (2) vs. Cody Lee Monholland.
Brenda Joyce Wilson, et al, vs. Jimmy Wayne Falton.