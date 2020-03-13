Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending March 13, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Kasey Michael Devinny, of Wagoner, child sexual abuse (x2), rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation (x4) and kidnapping.
Christopher Ryan Fitzhugh, of Broken Arrow, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and possession of firearm while under DOC supervision.
Jimmy Wayne Fulton, of Chouteau, first degree burglary.
Kevin Gene Henson, of Hulbert, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harlan Ray Kelly, of Broken Arrow, possession of stolen vehicle.
Chaonette Vanae Lyday, of Wagoner, child abuse.
Kodiak Makenzie Mayo, of Norman, injury to obstruction of railroad.
Shannon Dawn Muse, of Tulsa, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis William Poore, of Howe, possession of stolen vehicle.
Jonathan Keith Freeman, of Wagoner, discharging firearm into dwelling and plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence.
MISDEMEANORS
Adam Ray Caudy, of Tulsa, obstructing an officer.
Miranda Leigh Disney, of Wagoner, unlawful burning.
John Matthew Hillhouse, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, unsafe lane use and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Eugene Barry Lowe, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Eli Mateo, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license and unsafe lane use.
Justin Dean Patton, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
David Roberto Salvidar, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and failure to stop for yield sign.
Brenton Allen Shelby, of Adair, violation of protective order.
Jonathan Michael Simmons, of Tulsa, violation of protective order, driving under suspension and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
James Allan Talley, of Muskogee, aggravated driving under the influence.
Candace Lorraine Thayer, of Tahlequah, neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jacob Michael Thayer, of Hulbert, neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Darlena Marie Maddux, of Bethel Heights, Ark., aggravated driving under the influence, speeding, failure to maintain insurance or security, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Andrew Dobbs, of Broken Arrow, threaten to perform act of violence.
Ronald Lee Booth, of Tulsa, person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and inattentive driving.
SMALL CLAIMS
Armstrong Bank vs. Sandy Moses, money judgment.
Armstrong Bank vs. Joe Don Hamilton, money judgment.
Larry Canady vs. Ellen Hooks, forcible entry and detainer.
Russell Loyd Andrews Jr. vs. Lucas Kane Winkle, forcible entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company vs. Hadlee Sky Golden, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Sooner Emergency Service vs. Christie Jean Cox, et al, indebtedness.
BOKF N.A. vs. Jimmy D. Fleetwood, et al, foreclosure.
Vicki Ruth Holt vs. Chris E. Lander, et al, foreclosure.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC vs Brian L. Clark, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michal W. Baucom, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Douglas A. Ricker, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Raychel Ann Van Meter, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Delbert Matlock, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Lynette J. Potter, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Terry J. Hand, et al, foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Nat’l. Association as Success vs. Edwin Charles Whitney, Jr., et al, foreclosure.
Ally Bank vs. Julee Amack, replevin.
Discover Bank vs. Jan E. Hill, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. David B. Kilgore, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Desiree Dawn Atchison, indebtedness.
First Oklahoma Federal Credit Union vs. Pamela K. Conley, indebtedness.
Bank United vs. Nathan A. Shipman, et al, foreclosure.
Jerry Victory vs. Asya McDaniel, auto negligence.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Jason Armstrong, et al, replevin.
Chickasaw Community Bank vs. Paula Armstrong, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Lesa Dale Grandon, et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristine Lee, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Timothy Steudeman, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ronnie David Deal Taylor and Edith Marie Messer
James L. Campbell and Julia A. Oliver
Gage Mekhi Holmes and Victoria Marie Williams
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kimberly L. Garrett vs. Gary R. Garrett, divorce.
Wesley Thornburg vs. April Thornburg, annulment.
Raymond L. Foreman vs. Hilda Faye Jackson Foreman, divorce.
Selena Marie Lorton vs. Justin Dean Lorton, divorce.
Amber Dawn Carmichael vs. Bryan Ray Carmichael, divorce.
Renee L. Miller vs. David C. Miller, divorce.
Sherry Haynes vs. Christopher Haynes, divorce.
Silvia Belegui Cadena Viveros vs. Stephen Andrew Montano, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Shelby Lynn Beyard vs. Christopher Jon Friend
Fred Edward Norton, et al, vs. Dustin Blue Ruhland.
Karen Smith and minor child vs. David Joe Rice.
Diane P. Atherton vs. Lisa Lemley
Kaitlyn Rose Simon and minor children (2) vs. Jesse Allen.
Kaitlyn Rose Simon and minor children vs. Ky Thomas.
Amy Denise Foster vs. Chad Franklin Foster
Bryan Keith Stunkard vs. Christine Rae Rogers