Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending March 27, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jacob Brendan Gill, of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of credit card belonging to another, possession of paraphernalia, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and public intoxication.
Melvin Heith Hubbard, of Broken Arrow, assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Tabius Akia Owens, of Wagoner, child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and failure to use child restraint.
Jeff Jon Riner, no address listed, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jeffrey Shane Goodnight, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery.
Jerad Allen Humphrey, of Wagoner, bringing contraband weapons into jail.
MISDEMEANORS
Johnny Drake Jr., of Owasso, assault and threaten to perform an act of violence.
David Justin Lee, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Millsap, no address listed, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Andrew Jason Oswald, of Coweta, trespass after being forbidden.
Hollis D. Quiggins, of Chouteau, actual physical control.
Christine Rae Rogers, of Hulbert, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Lisa Rene Phillips Lemley, of Wagoner, domestic abuse – assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
CIVIL CASES
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Davette Fox, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Troy Martin Sr., indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Diana Stanart, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Jason Anthony Davis, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Terry L. Goodson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Cindy Coleman, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jason Brown, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Judy C. Brown, indebtedness.
Thomas J. Clark, et al vs. One Way Roofing LLC, et al, personal injury.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Nancy E. Hurst, et al, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Sierra D. Eiden, indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investment LLC vs. Rhonda Renea Cisson, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tony Lee Owen, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Paige N. Fallin, indebtedness.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Peggy L. Tinsley, indebtedness.
Truity Federal Credit Union vs. Mathew Lee Smith, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tosha Shields, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Anisha P. Yang, indebtedness.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Bonita Tate vs. Keath Tate, divorce.
Miranda Elam vs. Clayton Lee Elam, divorce.
Brittney Nicole Essary vs. Christopher Lee Essary, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
William Claxton Wilson vs. Patricia Margeana Wilson.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Butler vs. Patricia Margeana Wilson.
Tamatha Ann Scott vs. Christopher Wayne Scott.
Chloe Noelle Collins vs. Christopher Louis Reed.
Kassandra Sarten and minor child vs. Barry Wayne Antwine III.
Michael Lee Griffith and minor child vs. Amber Rae Ozingo.
Dawn Marie Williamson vs. John Franklin Bullock.