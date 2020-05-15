Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending May 15, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Christopher Michael Davenport, of Broken Arrow, cruelty to animals, destroying evidence and obstructing an officer.
Robert Leon Dent, no address listed, possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Stephanie Rena Dillingham, of Coweta, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.
Kenneth Duncan, of Chouteau, plant/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, carrying a firearm while under the influence, reckless conduct with firearm and threaten to perform act of violence.
Daniel Alexander Harbour, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, threaten to perform act of violence and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
William Marcum, of Fort Gibson, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute and acts resulting in gross injury.
Hannah Deanne Matlock, of Sapulpa, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unsafe lane use, improper tail lamps/tag lamps and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
MISDEMEANORS
Curtis Edward Barnes Jr., of Tulsa, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving under suspension, failure to carry valid insurance verification, transporting open container of beer and malicious injury to property.
Stephen Michael Martin, of Wagoner, breaking and entering with unlawful intent and assault and battery.
Jazmine Nicole Watson, of Wagoner, threaten to perform act of violence and malicious injury to property.
SMALL CLAIMS
Carolyn Eberhart vs. Tim Liles, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, et al vs. Traci J. Baker, et al, indebtedness.
Karla Bibb vs. Coyle Farmer, auto negligence.
The Bank of New York Mellon, et al vs. Ralph Meeks, et al, foreclosure.
Autovest LLC vs. Brittney Essary, breach of contract.
Autovest LLC vs. Marc Scroggins, breach of contract.
Abdual A. Almudalal vs. American Mercury Insurance Grp, negligence.
Gayleen Downs vs. Richard C. Allen, wrongful death.
U.S. Bank Trust National Assoc. vs. Sherry T. Teddder, et al, foreclosure.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tim Furgerson, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
None
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Ben Jackson Casey vs. Alyssa Louise Casey, divorce.
Lorna Schriner vs. Ronald Schriner, divorce.
Beverly Sue Tyree vs. Norman Eugene Tyree, divorce.
Matthew Kennedy vs. Angel Kennedy, divorce.
Matthew B. Williams vs. Krysta Williams, divorce.
Valarie L. Graves vs. Michael William Graves, divorce.
Kristi D. Morgan vs. Shannon D. Morgan, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Alana Marie Landon vs. Matthew Dylan Berry.
Victor Tyrone Spencer and minor child vs. Chaquille White.
Charlotte A. Anderson, et al vs. Kent Dale Thompson.
Samantha Marie McCollough and minor child vs. LeeAnn Battenfield.