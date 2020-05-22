Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending May 21, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Adger Paul Brewer, of Tulsa, malicious injury to property, child neglect and larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Joseph Monroe Broyles, of Tulsa, possession of forged notes or instruments, uttering a forged instrument and pattern of criminal offenses.
Joseph Monroe Broyles, of Tulsa, possession of forged notes or instruments, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jason Eric Dill, of Coweta, first degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Robert Lee Johnson, of Wagoner, battery/assault and battery on police officer and threaten to perform act of violence.
Emily Mae Manning, of Coweta, first degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Riley J. Marrs, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery.
Karl Mesander, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Scott Robert Mosley, of Broken Arrow, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Timothy Nix, of Tulsa, actual physical control.
Tiffany Buenca Parker, of Tulsa, malicious injury to property and child neglect.
Jose Luis Valles, of Wagoner, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor and assault.
Donald Lee Warren, of Tulsa, possession of firearm after felony conviction, distribution of imitation controlled substance, possess firearm during commission of a felony, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due state, possession of controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective vehicle.
Dean N. West, of Fort Mill, South Carolia, sexual abuse-child under 12 and sexual abuse-child under 18.
Tiffany Diane Bowers, of Coweta, waiver of extradition.
Jerry Chad Pippin, of Muskogee, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Joshua Ward, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
MISDEMEANORS
Robert A. Atkins, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine.
Katrina Denise Grooms, of Wagoner, petit larceny.
Wendell Lang Holcomb, of Tahlequah, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Brant Pingleton, of Okay, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Randi Reinhardt, of Coweta, driving under the influence.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, of Wagoner, disturbing the peace.
SMALL CLAIMS
Lisa Daulton vs. Mike Daulton, replevin.
Greg Moss vs. Century 21 Coweta, et al, money judgment.
Bryan Burrows vs. Larosa Grant, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
E. David Johnson, et al vs. Michael A. Zilmer, et al, foreclosure.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Shalieen Larae Gamble, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Timothy Fergerson, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Montika Collins, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Allen B. Wilkinson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Steven R. Walker, indebtedness.
Cach LLC vs. Phillip Stallings, indebtedness.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Sara Christian Voight vs. Jacob Wayne Voight, divorce.
Robert Alan Philippi vs. Melissa Jean Philippi, divorce.
Jon Alan Helm vs. Heather Dawn Helm, divorce.
Phillip Mean Carey Jr. vs. Jessica Leigh Martin, divorce.
Wanda L. Marciniak vs. Michael J. Marciniak, divorce.
Keith Charles Hanchett vs. Amanda Charlene Hanchett, divorce.
Sara B. Nelson vs. John M. Nelson, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Gloria J. James vs. Daniel Vincent