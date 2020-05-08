Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending May 8, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Bradley Dillon Bales, of Tulsa, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication and driving under suspension.
Jeffrey Dale Few Jr., of Porter, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Nicholas Scott Gage, of Coweta, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakota Michael Ritchwood, of Broken Arrow, sexual battery.
Mindy Jayleen Rubio, of Haskell, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle and possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Brian Douglas Russell, of Locust Grove, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Jeffery Keith Thomas, of Heavner, possession of stolen vehicle and endangering others while attempting to elude police officer.
MISDEMEANORS
Barry Wayne Antwine III, of Wagoner, attempted escape from arrest or detention.
Thaddeus Devon Billings, of Wagoner, acts resulting in gross injury.
Grant Douglas Garland, of Fort Gibson, driving under the influence.
Amber Dawn Haring, of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence.
Vivian Joyce Harrell, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Gerrie Diane Lewis, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance and destroying evidence.
Clayton Scott Lynch, of Chandler, reckless conduct with firearm.
Tyler Bruce McInroy, of Wagoner, possession of forged notes or instruments and conspiracy.
Scott Allen Sheets, of Fort Gibson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Serenity Williams, of Wagoner, possession of forged notes or instruments and conspiracy.
Julie Ann Wyrick, of Wagoner, possession of forged notes or instruments and conspiracy.
Tessa Sue Collinsworth, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Darrin Basil Gonzalez, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Nery Edgaurdo Hernandez Jr., of Coweta, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Lisa Rene Phillips Lemley, of Wagoner, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Stetmon Hamilton Manns, of Coweta, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Randy Dean McBroom II, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Carlon Wayne Smith, no town given, public intoxication.
R.D. Waterdown, of Tahlequah, aggravated driving under the influence.
Chance Scott Weir, of Park Hill, actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Capital Property Holding LLC, et al vs. Steven Goad, replevin.
Doris Cantrell, et al vs. William Cannon, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
River Valley Mobile Home Park vs. John Walls, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephen Caldwell, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alicia Carter, indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures 1 LLC vs. John L. Greer, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Rebecca Lynn Fuller, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Leny Chairez, indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures 1 LLC vs. Kenneth D. Bryant, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Shannon Elizabeth Granneman, breach agreement/contract.
Citibank NA vs. Joe L. Glasser, breach agreement/contract.
Arvest Bank vs. Richard Roylyer, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Arvest Bank vs. Aaron Gene Wood, breach agreement/contract.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kambra Lynn Hoover vs. Jared Lee Hoover, divorce.
Alyson Leann Nichols vs. Steve Conner Nichols, divorce.
April D. Hilton vs. Traven J. Hilton, divorce.
Amanda Michelle Snow vs. Ryan Allen Snow, divorce.
Sandra Jean Verel vs. Bradley Wayne Verel, divorce.
Amber M. Wisdom vs. Leroy Hooks Jr., divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jennifer Lynn Jones and minor children (2) vs. Earl Jones.
Garrett James Vigil vs. Earl Jones.
Monica Ruth Viddaurri and minor child vs. Coleman Ray Viddaurri.
Alyssa Marie Fuller vs. Nick Daniel Beale.
Alyssa Marie Fuller vs. Jimmy Carter.