Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending November 8, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jennifer Suzzane Arnold, of Porter, pornography-parent consent to juvenile pornography and child neglect.
Kenneth Tyrone Brown, no address listed, first degree murder-felony murder.
Floyd Walter Phillips II, of Wagoner, first degree burglary and assault and battery.
Jimmy Dale Odell Jr., of Mounds, Pl., trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and defective vehicle.
Hezekiah L. Stallings, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle within 30 days and failure to maintain insurance or security.
MISDEMEANORS
Randy Joe Ayers, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery (x2).
Luke Kennen Floyd Johnson, of Wagoner, knowingly receiving stolen property.
Michael Ronald Ross, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Zachary Isaiah Gorrell, of Muskogee, acts resulting in gross injury.
Jonas S. Quezada, of Catoosa, obstructing an officer and escape from arrest or detention.
Rebecca L. Reed, of Sapulpa, domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kristen Shelby Sanders, of Haskell, acts resulting in gross injury.
Kayla Wagner, of Coweta, acts resulting in gross injury.
SMALL CLAIMS
Scissortail Crossing Apt. vs. Richard Hubbard, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Donny Yohn, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Janna Williams, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Carmesia Lawrence, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Rachelle Epps, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Marissa Kay Cole, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Randell Dry Jr., indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Eurona George, indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Amy Olsen, indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Tiffany Thompson, indebtedness.
Tower Loans vs. Kena Salgado, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Adam Marlin Trussell, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Chris Stringfellow, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Corey Chatman, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Kacey Bowman, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jonathan Rosberg, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Shannon Guyton, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Melissa Love, money judgment.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC, et al vs. Justin McQuitty, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC, et al vs. Jackie D. Harper Jr., et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC, et al vs. Jason Hayes, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Kyle Kelley, et al, vs. Robbie Lively, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank vs. Kalyn Lee Sisco, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Joshua Canady, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Saint Francis Health System vs. Christie Swift, et al, injunction.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Brian Keith Wheeler, et al, indebtedness.
St. of Oklahoma, Ex Rel, OTC vs. Shaunta Smith, tax warrant.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Tonya Verma, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Sierra Leach, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Ashley Cornelius, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Brandon Green, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association vs. Charles E. Zalmanzig, et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Karissa Rogers, et al, foreclosure.
BOKF N.A. vs. Stephen A. King, et al, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank vs. Dallan Brown, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Timothy Bridges, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Terri Phillips, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Celilia L. Jarman, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Michael Lawrence, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Teresa Simmons, indebtedness.
Bank of the West vs. Dustin Joel Rice, indebtedness.
Davis Concrete Construction LLC vs. Calvary Services Inc., et al, breach agreement/contract.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Tony-Joe Gonazalez-Freebird, foreclosure.
Matthew Alan Welch vs. Derek Wayne Murray, negligence.
Dale Parrish vs. James Don Carpenter, breach of contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Erik Eugene Hink and Allyssa Nichole Wells
Gary Ray Andrews and Jennifer Arlena Martin
Randy Lee Harvey and Dina Theresa Harvey
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Franjelica Phillips vs. Charles Andrew Phillips, divorce.
Matthew W. Monigold vs. Allison K. Harper, divorce.
Paul Carpenter vs. Katherine Carpenter, divorce.
Granero Valerie Bowen vs. Peter B. Granero, divorce.
Christie Nicole Coble vs. John Curtis Coble, divorce.
Kristie Janette Bland vs. Christopher Miles Bland, divorce.
Jessica Vineyard vs. Rusty Don Vineyard, divorce.
Courtney Coppock vs. Cassandra Beth Helmke-Coppock, divorce.
Jennifer Miser vs. Timothy Miser, divorce.
John W. White III vs. Lizette V. White, divorce.
Jimmy Phillips vs. Michelle Phillips, divorce.
Mary Elizabeth Hudson vs. Robert Hudson, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Bill J. Bretthauer vs. Robert Jason Hamilton