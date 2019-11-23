Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending November 22, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Mitchell Arlan Homberger, of Skiatook, third degree burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Matthew Thomas Lawson, of Broken Arrow, third degree burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Gavin Lee Shadrick, of Owasso, third degree burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Sierra Cheyenne Baker, of Wagoner, third degree burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Elizabeth Dawn Brown, of Tulsa, identity theft and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses (x3).
Clinton Alan Potter, of Muskogee, identity theft and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses (x3).
Bobby Ray Taylor, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary.
MISDEMEANORS
Todd Nicholas Loftis, of Wagoner, acts resulting in gross injury.
Stevie Jo Barnes, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Jammone Faulk, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Emily Joann Hamner, of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Julie Marie Wilson, of Chouteau, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Rodney Ferguson, et al vs. Larry Loffer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sharon Cotner vs. Krystal Gayle Baugh, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Ronald Shanks, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. John Williams, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. David B. Kilgore, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Ruby L. Alfred, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Michael Glatz, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Benjamin Dewayne Whitesell, indemnification.
Capital One NA vs. Verma J. Tiger, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. L. Donald Butcher, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jayme L. Riley, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank NA, et al vs. Delores Shumar, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jill A. White, indebtedness.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Susan E. Winters, et al, foreclosure.
Mid America Mortgage Inc. vs. Niles Stephenson, et al, foreclosure.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC vs. The Heirs of Anna L. Shea, et al, foreclosure.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Chad Jeffrey Chapman, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Tammy Renee Wood, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jimmy L. Pratt, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc LLC vs. Lyuda Udovenko, indebtedness.
Sligar Mechanical LLC vs. Justin Reed, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Ramon Dustyn Matthews, et al, indebtedness.
M&T Bank vs. Cathy Frescaz, et al, foreclosure.
Bank of America NA vs. David E. Petterson, foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Harold G. Scites, et al, foreclosure.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co. vs. Timothy Webb Rex, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Racheal Hunter Lee, indebtedness.
WILDLIFE
John David Talley, of Wagoner, failure to obey traffic control signal.
Travis Lee Wofford, of Tulsa, hunting with a firearm capable of holding more than three shells.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Robert Roy Longinaker and Billie Sue McKay
James Michael Perry and Miranda Renee Branchcomb
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Joshua T. Paus vs. Kristin E. Paus, divorce.
Lindsey Nicole Smith vs. Ronnie Dwayne Smith, divorce.
Crystal M. Debate vs. Darren M. Debate, divorce.
Danny Newman vs. Cynthia Newman, divorce.
Amber Denise Owings vs. Jeremy Lee Owings, divorce.
Saige Elizabeth Hemphill vs. Devon Ray Bruce Hemphill, divorce.
Paige Renee Keller vs. Aaron Wade Keller, divorce.
Mario J. San Miguel vs. Tracy M. San Miguel, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Tina Marie Hopper vs. Joseph Brian Fisher.
Amanda Dawn Chapman vs. Matthew Kalen Rhodes.
Sarah E. Wilson and minor child vs. James M. Wilson.
Blanca Estela Romero Cabrera vs. Bobby Ray Taylor.
Donald Wayne Bates, et al vs. Tyler Joel Allen