Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending November 15, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Shawn Dean Denham, of Tulsa, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jeffrey Shane Goodnight, of Wagoner, first degree burglary.
Ashten Renee Mealer, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
David Shiplet, of Broken Arrow, assault and battery upon a police officer, domestic abuse and resisting an officer.
Jimmy Mack Burkett, of Coweta, driving under the influence.
Glen Seaman, of Broken Arrow, enabling child abuse, child neglect and obstructing an officer.
Kelsey A. Seaman, of Broken Arrow, murder in the first degree - child abuse, child abuse, child neglect and obstructing an officer.
MISDEMEANORS
Matthew Allen Cantrell, of Broken Arrow, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Hadlee Sky Golden, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Day Lena Hall, of Tulsa, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension, altering license plate/decal and failure to pay taxes due state.
Caitlin Renee Millsap, of Fort Smith, Ark., driving under the influence and speeding.
Vickie Lorraine Rollins, of Fort Gibson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, defective vehicle, failure to maintain insurance or security and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Zachary Lee Alexander Wilson, of Coweta, malicious injury to property (x2), obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Christopher William Chase, of Coweta, speeding, driving under suspension, failure to maintain insurance or security and driving under the influence.
Jake Dillon Parker, of Coweta, driving under the influence and speeding.
Carmon Joshua White, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Kenia Salgado Reyes, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, speeding and failure to stop for yield sign.
Wesley Joseph Guidry, of Tulsa, violation of protective order.
Jessica Rae Morrison, of Collinsville, obtaining signature under false pretenses and conspiracy.
Shawn Jeffrey Thomas, of Porter, obtaining signature under false pretenses (x7) and conspiracy.
Amanda Lee Walker, of Muskogee, obtaining signature under false pretenses and assault and battery.
Sarah Nicole Sanders, of Tulsa, violation of protective order.
Kody James Hill, of Fort Gibson, violation of protective order.
Jerrod Tyler Goodnight, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer (x3).
SMALL CLAIMS
Oakmont Apartment Homes vs. Leiah Fortner, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Carmen Colono, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Tiessa Miller, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Sherri Swift, forcible entry and detainer.
Summit Coweta, LLC vs. Nichole Connie Prater, forcible entry and detainer.
Joan Roat vs. Susan Ashbridge, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Kaylyn Rogers, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Sarah Lee, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Glenna Simmons, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Schkayla Wilson, forcible entry and detainer.
K C Schalliol vs. Lindsie Lyman, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Whitney Brown, money judgment.
Kevin Grover Buick GMC vs. Gary Morgan, money judgment.
Dwain Williams vs. Kenneth Hagan, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Flagstar Bank, FSB vs. Jesseca Carroll, et al, foreclosure.
Midfirst Bank vs. Jered R. Henry, et al, foreclosure.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. James David Larkins, et al, replevin.
Faye Glenda Drake, et al, vs. Carley L. Lockaton, et al, indebtedness.
Cletus D. Oliver, et al, vs. Brandy Michelle Brown, et al, auto negligence.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jamie L. Ellis, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health system vs. Kevin Michael Natale, et al, indebtedness.
Rianne McBride vs. Juanita P. Lopez, et al, auto negligence.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Dennis Lee Nickell, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tracy A. Troy, indebtedness.
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC, et al vs. Ashely Wilbourn, et al, foreclosure.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Michael Anthony Barrientes, breach agreement/contract.
USAA Federal Savings Bank vs. Alfred Erwin Hawkins, et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Karrie Roberts, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Perry Hathcock, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jeremy Lee Mitts and Julia Nichole Griggs
Justin Hunter Owen and Kaylee Kristine Herd
Dylan Thomas Lee Brodie and Meagan Renee Leek
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Rebecca Carlisle Brittain vs. Jeremy Wayne Brittain, divorce.
Gary D. Knowls vs. Theresa M. Knowls, divorce.
David W. Lane II vs. Julie L. Lane, divorce.
Sheryl Ann Rita vs. Jerret Dennis Rita, divorce.
Chris A. Warren vs. Courtney J. Warren, divorce.
Deborah Lacy vs. William Thomas Lacy, divorce.
Deana Elizabeth Bias vs. James Duane Bias, divorce.
Wendy Beth David vs. Rodney Allen DT David, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Lisa Michelle Flaff and minor child vs. Raymond Dewayne Flaff.
Erin Nicole Waller and minor children (x3) vs. Carmon Joshua White.
Dorthy Sue Pedro, et al, vs. Wesley Dale Pedro III.
Richie O. Pless vs. Heather Dawn Hall.
Alexia Melendez vs. Buel Avery.
Rie I. Beck vs. James Anthony Beck.
Brenda Joyce Wilson, et al, vs. Julie Marie Wilson.