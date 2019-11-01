Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending November 1, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Ricky Dwayne Cole, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Steven Gentry Douglas, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery.
Tyson Brady Lester, of Tulsa, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, domestic abuse-assault and battery, breaking and entering with unlawful intent and public intoxication.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Lee Baldwin, of Salina, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jerry Don Bray II, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to keep to the right, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Wayne Brittain, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Daniel Edward Donalson, of Tulsa, trespass after being forbidden and larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Amy Elizabeth Hamner, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer and trespass after being forbidden.
Gabino Perez-Saucedo, of Porter, driving while intoxicated and left of center.
Krystal Diane Rolland, of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr., of Wagoner, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Joshua Keith Ward, of Coweta, carrying weapons.
SMALL CLAIMS
Robert Baker, et al vs. Andrell Current, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
SMJ Properties, Inc. vs. Stephany Rorex, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Saint Francis Health System vs. Timothy Wilson, et al, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Tina Scott, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Nanette Fabian, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Rachael A. Verdugo, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Saniel Olivarez, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Daniel Speigel, indebtedness.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Zack Osborne, et al, foreclosure.
U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Sandra S. Brown-Glassford, et al, foreclosure.
U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Cheryl A. Marnach, et al, foreclosure.
Mortgage Clearing Corporation vs. Dena Michelle Gean, et al, foreclosure.
US Bank National Assoc. vs. Cynthia Lynn Slaven, et al, foreclosure.
PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. James D. Hardin, et al, foreclosure.
BOKF N.A. vs. Raymond R. Graves, et al, foreclosure.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Dennis Kelley, indebtedness.
Fidelity National Title Insurance vs. Timothy D. Drake, et al, money judgment.
Capital One, N.A. vs. David M. Brooks, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank, N.A vs. David Timoshenko, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Lynectric G. Rider, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Wesley Curbello, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Winstone Vann, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Nancy Louise Scott, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Kevin Hernandez, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America NA vs. Rodney D. McDaris, breach agreement/contract.
Arvest Bank vs. Barbara A. Schweizer, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tina Scott, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Kevin G. Collins, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Michael Anthony Barrientes, indebtedness.
Bank of America, NA vs. Steven Neil Phillips, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Robert Glen Mayfield and Michell Ann Bunch
Corrie James Holsey and Mariah Lee Gilleland
Cameron Layne Teel and Madeline Rose Layland
Perfecto Cruz Flores and Elizabeth Marie Bernal
Albert Riley Jones III and Carol Earlene Jones
Justin Todd Dugger and Kacie Renee Pyle
Michael Jacob Poor and Mayce Rachel Adams
Brandon Lee Reich and Kaylee Mae Ball
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Tamara Lynn Hyde vs. Marte Paul Christian, divorce.
Marsha D. Endsley vs. Jared W. Endsley, divorce.
Carly Thompson vs. Kyle Thompson, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Amber Danielle Tuthill and minor children (2) vs. Tyler Don Flores.
Maryleta Ayers and minor children (5) vs. Randy Joe Ayers.