Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending October 4, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Christopher Lee Collins of Wagoner, second degree burglary.
Randy Lee McLemore of Porter, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.
Kelsey D. Summerlin, no address listed, child endangerment by driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under the influence (misdemeanor).
Louis Trey Weaver of McIntosh, Ala., child abuse.
Zackery Jordan Keede Abel, no address listed, unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication.
Dakoda Andrew Stach of Coweta, unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication.
Jason Paul Beede of Haskell, second degree burglary, conspiracy and trespassing.
Keri Coates of Haskell, conspiracy.
Johnny Van Ferrell Jr. of Pryor, pattern of criminal offenses and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Keagan Allen Hilton of Tulsa, grand larceny in house or vessel.
Rodney Christopher Jeffries of Broken Arrow, first or second degree rape.
William Scott Phillips of Bixby, second degree burglary, third degree burglary, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, conspiracy and trespassing.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Lynn Burke of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Deeonna Niecesha Harrison of Tahlequah, larceny of merchandise from retailer and knowingly concealing stolen property (x4).
Gregory Larue Hytche of Coweta, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Daniel Albert Kish of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jamie Renee Lewis of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Danesha Rochell Robinson of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Brandon Gutierrez of Tulsa, unlawful u-turn/driving wrong way on turnpike, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Lori Bethann Howard of Coweta, acts resulting in gross injury.
Derrick Alphonzo Smith of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Joanna Cooper vs. Michael Harrison, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Caleb Sampson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Barbara Rodriguez, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Tyler Hagan, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jose Chaves, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Johnnie Walker, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
The Ramsay Co. vs. Aaron Jobe, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Jim Stafford vs. Tiffany Elaine Rider, forcible entry and detainer.
Donald F. Dean vs. Super Daves Power Sports, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Debra Page, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Vickie L. Jackson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. George T. Luther, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Joseph W. Carlisle, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Ellayna Donna May, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Katelyn Gregory, breach agreement/contract.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jennifer M. Lee, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Ambra Renee Lorenz, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Sarah Kathryn Davis, et al, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Rebekah Huntly, breach agreement/contract.
Arvest Bank vs. Blake C. Shepherd, breach agreement/contract.
Mortgage Clearing Corp. vs. Stephanie Mercer, foreclosure.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Joshua Peter Richardson and Brittni Lynn Gambill
Garrett Wayne Childress and Sarah Marie Upton
Danny Ray Butler and Terra Sue Young
Colton Wayne McCormick and Hannah Leeann Neese
Dillon Matthew Pearson and Kaitlyn Carissa Grace
David Jordan Dotson and Joanna Carolyn Temple
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Nadezmda Kyulyan vs. Gevork Kyulan, divorce.
Raymond Dean Bradford vs. Janamarie Bradford, divorce.
Jared Lee Hoover vs. Kambra Lynn Hoover, divorce.
Minta Maria Anderson vs. Justin Lance Anderson, divorce.
Kaleigh Nicole Haynes vs. Tyler Paul Haynes, divorce.
Megan R. Bunke vs. Daniel J. Bunke, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Gregory Scott Lucas and minor child vs. Stephanie Ruth Byers.
Maxwell Ryan Lucas vs. Stephanie Ruth Byers.
Stephen Eugene Clark vs. Logan Lee Clark.
Andrea Leigh Isham vs. Joseph Scott Robertson.
Frances Marie Heard vs. Latrina Marie Garris.
David Valles, et al and minor children (3) vs. Austin Lee Blaine Gingras.
Ruby Raechel Harber vs. Luke Johnson
Kristie Janette Bland and minor children (5) vs. Christopher Miles Bland.