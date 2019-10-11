Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending October 11, 2019
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Crystal Faye Chesser of Coweta, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and failure to stop at stop sign.
Kevin Lee Rodgers of Muskogee, second degree burglary.
Walter Harold Cornelius Jr. of Chouteau, sexual battery and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
Jacob Isaiah Sneed, of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
MISDEMEANORS
Stephen Craig Dixon of Stigler, failure to display headlights and driving under the influence.
Alexa Lynne Gage of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Amy Jane Jordan of Coweta, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, driving under suspension, aggravated driving under the influence, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Carol Ann Montgomery of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Lowell Piersall of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcy Lynn Rogers of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Denna Michelle Ross of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Hawk Lee Wildcat of Haskell, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Adriana Duran-Ponc de Leon, no address listed, failure to obey traffic control signal, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Lee Summerlin of Broken Arrow, obstructing an officer and violation of clean air act.
Michael Eugene Williams of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Cody Allen Woodring of Mounds, driving under the influence, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
David Lee Clem Jr., no address given, domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jason Timothy Goodwin, of Shawnee, obstructing an officer.
Bennie Matthew Jackson of Coweta, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, driving under revocation and failure to maintain insurance or security.
John Walton Massey, of Tulsa, speeding, driving under the influence.
Wesley Lee Mullins, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
SMALL CLAIMS
Marsha Bland vs. Kristie Bland, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Murray M. Lucero, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Susan Lane, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Denico Brown, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Rochelle Ross, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Josh Brown, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Dean Starkey, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jarrad Jennings, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Brandon Lingo, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Kym Bates, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Brenda Lewis, money judgment.
Executives Title & Escrow Co. vs. Jared Coe, et al, interpleader.
Universal Loan Co. Inc. vs. Elesha Scruggs, money judgment.
Burley Ray Robertson, et al vs. J&J Roofing, et al, money judgment.
LaFerry’s LP Gas Co. vs. Tiffany Lynn Dunavant, money judgment.
Kaye Pendleton vs. Rob Doe, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Shelter Insurance Companies, et al vs. Amy J. Walker, money judgment.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Nickolis Powell, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Graigory Colbert, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Brandee Cole, forcible entry and detainer.
Kenneth Tucker vs. Damon Hamilton, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al vs. Brenda Lewis Townsend, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Dominos Pizza, et al, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Rosalind Grant, injunction.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeff Wayne Simmons II, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Malisa Ailey, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Michele L. Crawford, et al, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. David M. Brooks, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Leland T. Melton, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jo Elle E. Bivens, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Robert L. Atchley, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Carl W. Schlupe, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Marcia D. Humphrey, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Scott Keith Curtis, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Megan E. Cox, indebtedness.
Second Round LP vs. Shancee Auten, indebtedness.
The Money Source Inc. vs. Andrew Martinez, et al, foreclosure.
JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Hollie May Ferrill, et al, foreclosure.
The Money Source Inc. vs. Michael E. Berger, et al, foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Sarhonda Kay Nuessen, et al, foreclosure.
Fort Gibson State Bank vs. Oliver J. Thompson, replevin.
Enogex LLC vs. Charles Donald Poplin, et al, condemnation.
Citibank NA vs. Lee Dewayne Hilton, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association vs. Samuel Febo Christensen, et al, foreclosure.
PHH Mortgage Corporation vs. Michael David Stevens, et al, foreclosure.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. vs. John S. Vanscoy, et al, foreclosure.
PHH Mortgage Corporation vs. Jimmy D. Hamilton, et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Billy Dean Beck, et al, foreclosure.
Plaza Services LLC vs. Gail Sisney, breach agreement/contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marsha M. Meece, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michael N. Andrews, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Daniel Rich, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carol J. Young, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Anthony Powell, indebtedness.
BancFirst, et al vs. Parks Holding Inc., et al, forclosure.
Simmons First National Bank vs. Andrew Mikhail Smoot, indebtedness.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Nanette Fabian, breach of agreement/contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Timothy Wayne Nicholson and Stacy Lynn Williamson
Chutto Jordan Starr and Heaven Leigh Jewel Hughes
Jeremy Wayne Vernon and Gracie Dawn Schulz
Justin Michael Simmons and Cassandra Marie Harris
Ben Wayman May and Deborah Deann Lesley
Deborah Dee Holder and Sarah Nicole Spencer
John Michael Ogorzalek II and Cassie Marie Rhea
Dustin Heath Allen and Michaelyn Dawn McElmurry
David Byron Kummers Jr. and Tinisha Janelle Clark
Brent James Belman and Gwendolyn Eilene Morgan
Robert Kay Payton and Lena Ann Grace
Brett Evert Alan Sowers and Samantha Johnette Bennett
Kyle Robert Plant and Taylor Michelle Walker
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Allison Kay Workman vs. Cody Wayne Workman, divorce.
Huda Abdulhameed vs. Sabah Faraj Khamees Alazzawi, divorce.
Lisa R. Wadsworth vs. Richard K. Wadsworth, divorce.
Kathy Gray vs. Vernon T. Gray, divorce.
Kenneth L. Howe vs. Denisa Darl Ann Howe, divorce.
Tina M. Brewer vs. Kevin J. Brewer, divorce.
Holly Minter vs. Randy minter, divorce.
Lori R. Greer vs. Scott Allen Greer, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
David Lloyd Mealer vs. Ashten Renee Mealer
Geneva T. Hurst vs. Joseph Leo Sherry
Desiree Ragsdale and minor children (2) vs. Willie Dean Shannon II
Wanda L. Marciniak vs. Michael J. Marciniak
Lanika Shonta Mallard vs. Kevin Edward Mallard
Hailey Marie Moore and minor child vs. Christopher Ethan Vance