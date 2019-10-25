Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending October 25, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Rocky J. Eslinger, of Wagoner, second degree burglary.
Wilson Todd Frakes, of Broken Arrow, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute.
Justin Douglas Nelson, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan M. Oldham, of Wagoner, battery/assault and battery on a police officer and threaten to perform an act of violence (x2).
Miranda Gail Taylor, of Broken Arrow, assault on emergency medical technician (x2) and actual physical control (misdemeanor).
Daniel Perez, of Tulsa, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including with intent to distribute.
Ashley Kalais Plumlee, of Broken Arrow, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, domestic abuse - assault and battery, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), leaving the scene of accident or damaged fixture, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, failure to carry a valid insurance verification and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Bobby Ray Taylor, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
John Rodney Taylor, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
MISDEMEANORS
Steven Eugene Jobe, of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of credit card.
Alfredo Perez, of Tulsa, public intoxication.
Jody Lee Rankins of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Denna Michelle Ross, of Wagoner, assault and battery.
Andrew David Hughes, of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Michael James Waugaman, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Darryl Blankenship, of Broken Arrow, conspiracy, petit larceny and trespass after being forbidden.
Johnny Van Ferrell Jr., of Pryor, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Vianna Marie Hutchinson, of Tahlequah, conspiracy and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Caleb Wade Stafford, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Carolyn Brittain vs. Daniel (Danny) Hardin, forcible entry and detainer.
Be Land & Cattle Co. vs. William V. Lookout, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Be Land & Cattle Co. vs. Kimberly M. Murphy, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Meyer Properties LLC vs. Celeste Locke, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Melissa Achzet, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Kayla Jensen, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Tierra Jackson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jason Yenney, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Caleb Sampson, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Deena Moreland, forcible entry and detainer.
Janet Leak, et al vs. Joe Acton, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. H.J. Jones, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. J Kwon Thompson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Joel Getter, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Winterstine, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Carla Newton, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Nekisha Davis, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Curtis Milliken II, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Carletta Epps, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Monette Lecricia Burr, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Maria Gonzales, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Catherine Kirby, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Lucky Wind Ledford, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Yolanda Smith, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Leroy Smith, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Robert Newton Startup, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Wendy Leanne Thomas, money judgment.
Gardenwalk Apartments vs. Karen Lamberson, forcible entry and detainer.
Buddy's Home Furnishings vs. Leonard Gilmore Jr., money judgment.
Buddy's Home Furnishings vs. Dalisha Abernathy, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Capital One NA vs. Christopher Shell, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Tina Crosley, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Steve Dressler, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jack O. Tuggle Jr., indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Randy Price, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephen Moore, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gerogia L. Brown, indebtedness.
Haley Robinson, et al vs. James Lamb, et al, auto negligence.
US Bank NA vs. Angela Kaye Swaringim, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma, Ex Rel, OTC vs. Clifford Marshall Jr., tax warrant.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tami S. Bruce, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Dustyn Rose West, et al, indebtedness.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Tyler E. Chaudoin, et al, foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. vs. Kirk Myers Jr., et al, foreclosure.
Virginia Ellen Missildine PAC, et al, vs. Susana Murray, et al, conversion.
Synchrony Bank vs. Dennis Kilgore, indebtedness. Synchrony Bank vs. Tina Scott, indebtedness.
Bank of Oklahoma, N.A. vs. Jonathon Kolovos, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Angela Rangel, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Kathy Meadows, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Nanette Fabian, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Jennifer M. Hicks, indebtedness.
Tyler Scott Paulsen vs. Vanessa Edwards, et al, intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Melissa Davidson, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Alexis A. Boyett, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs. Allan W. Brogdon, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs. Mary A. Martin, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jordan Loyal Hattabaugh and Heather Nicole Freed
Dwight James Williams and Danyelle Deniece Spoon
Dyontre Xavier Walker and Taylor Lynn Carpenter
Jonathan Bailey II and Samantha Abagail Stewart
Gabriel Antonio Estrada-Crockett and Kayleigh Ann Polasek
Michael Eugene Hardesty and Hope Desiree Lee Onie Hall
Andres Hernandez and Stephanie Anne Braly
David Chance Hutson and Abigail Marie Donnell
Duane John Sanders and Frances Katie Mkalech
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Sheila Smith vs. Michael Smith, divorce.
Lucas J. Baker vs. Amanda R. Baker, divorce.
Billy Partain Jr. vs. April Partain, divorce.
Jessie Smithson vs. Michael Smithson, divorce.
Sherry L. Remy vs. Kenneth S. Remy, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Lisa Diane Taylor vs. John Rodney Taylor.
Brittney Danielle Meardy and minor child vs. Nikki Dawn Hale-Smith.
Shari Ann Johnson vs. Stephen Douglas.
Steven G. Douglas vs. Shari Johnson.
Jennifer Scholsberg vs. Shari Johnson.
Ryan Michelle Rinn vs. Raymond Alexander Yanes.