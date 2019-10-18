Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending October 18, 2019
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Cara Lynn Bouchard, of Muskogee, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Blake Earl Laney, of Broken Arrow, felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Cindy D. Lunsford, of Coweta, child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), possession of controlled dangerous substance, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture, driving under the suspension and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jan Marie Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Sarah Nicole Bravo-Sagado, of Muskogee, embezzlement.
Jonathan Keith Freeman, of Wagoner, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Charlie Ray Jones, of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery.
MISDEMEANORS
Jerri Dawn Battenfield, of Claremore, possession of controlled dangerous substance (x2), failure to pay taxes due state, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaassiel Diaz, of Tulsa, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Graham Ellsworth Dunbar, of Tulsa, driving under suspension.
Richard Lee Long, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dustin S. Monroe, of Wagoner, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance or security and unsafe lane use.
Jason Wayne Moore, of Coweta, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Alan Ward, of Coweta, speeding and driving under suspension.
Kevin Wayne McKee, of Glen Rose, Tex., assault and battery (x2).
Rodney Lee Howard, of Tulsa, malicious injury to property.
Christopher Haley, of Tulsa, driving under the influence.
Teddy Glenn Walls Sr., of Wagoner, driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due state.
Stephen Michael Martin, of Wagoner, domestic abuse - assault and battery and violation of protective order.
Bobby Dale Simpson, of Coweta, assault.
Desmond Deshan Holmes, of Wagoner, embezzlement of rented property.
Stephen Charles Brayton, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Charles Edmond Trumpower, of Wagoner, assault and battery.
Sarah Nicole Sanders-Fields, of Tulsa, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone calls.
SMALL CLAIMS
George Morris vs. Geneice Youngblood, forcible entry and detainer.
Natural Springs III LLC vs. Cody Eastburn, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Action Air Heating & Cooling vs. Maria Lynn Robertson, et al, money judgment.
Scissortail Crossing Apt vs. Carmen Colon, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apt vs. Tiessa Miller, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apt vs. Johnny Townsend, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apt vs. Royneisha Johnson, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Schkayla Wilson, forcible entry and detainer.
Muscogee Creek Nation Housing vs. Sharon Tiger Henneha, forcible entry and detainer.
David Morrison vs. John Hall, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Elizabeth Spradlin, forcible entry and detainer.
S. Allen Prather vs. Billy Shaw, forcible entry and detainer.
Kathy Hampton vs. Jason Ward, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Spirit Bank vs. Steven Graves, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Saint Francis Health System vs. Lindsey Leann Macareno, et al, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gloria E. Thomas, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jamesa N. Williams, indebtedness.
JHPDE SPV II LLC vs. Lance B. Scott, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Janice Dugas, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jamie Luann Cole, indebtedness.
CKS Prime Investments LLC vs. Johnpaul Atkinson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Brian D. Ring, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Gerald Scott Raym, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michael Ryan Weidenfelder, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Ronnie R. Goad, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Brittany A. Curbello, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Timothy Callahan, indebtedness.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Sharmaine Louisa Hinkle, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Melissa Ann McDaris, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Nicholas J. Orr, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Michael L. Cummisky, foreclosure.
Tulsa Federal Credit Union vs. Gregory Thompson, indebtedness.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Kirk Davis, foreclosure.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Jennifer Leigh Magby, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Cheyenne Leigh Golden, indebtedness.
Conn Appliances, Inc. vs. Samantha A. Capron, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Kathy Jo Allred, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michael Ray Olson, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Raymond Schroeder, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cade Thomas Applegate and Carlie Madison Toon
Cody David Rollins and Kaylee Dawn Gates
Jason Arthur Evans and Rayanne Lynn Guerrero
Taylor Evan Smith and Haylie Michelle Hickman
Justin Lewis Kaczynski and Kayla Marie Kelley
Tyler Isaac Gifford and Baileigh Marie Wheeler
Nicholas John Romanski and Julie Marie Lollman
Giyl Yishmael Barnette and Jaden Ranea Howard
William Michael Marshall and Sarah Marie Christianson
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Danna Kistler-Slanker vs. William Brenton Slanker, divorce.
Kevin Mallard vs. Lamika Mallard, divorce.
Zyemine Zimin vs. Andrey Zimin, divorce.
Jennifer Murray vs. Jeffrey Murray, divorce.
Trevor Lattimer vs. Kelsie Lattimer, divorce.
Rick D. W. Cole vs. Melissa S. Cole, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Melissa Suzanne Cole vs. Ricky Dwayne Cole.
Crystal Lynn Fairman and minor child vs. Jeremy Dane Fairman.
Mary Elizabeth Hudson and minor children (6) vs. Robert Aaron Hudson.
Nikki Rae Simpson vs. Jon H. Rogers.
Alicia Easiley vs. Anthony Easiley Jr.