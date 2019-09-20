Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending September 20, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Ferlin Allan Cole of Wagoner, aggravated assault and battery.
Jayson Blake Gates of Broken Arrow, first degree rape, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Jordan L. Harper of Broken Arrow, child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), resisting an officer, malicious injury to property and failure to pay taxes due state.
Cruz Lopez of Wagoner, lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Bryan Richard Moon Jr. of Tulsa, driving under the influence and failure to wear seatbelt.
Kelsey Ray Phillips of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary.
Jennifer Michelle Smith of Porter, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Rachelle Renee Wallington of Coweta, battery/assault and battery on a police officer.
Steven Blake Peterson, of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
MISDEMEANORS
Anthony Jay Arnold of Coweta, driving under the influence, speeding and driving under suspension.
Deborah Chandler of Wagoner, driving under the influence and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Stephen Michael Martin of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Danny Ray Russell of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Connor Austin Scott of Muskogee, driving under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Andrew James Scroggins of Okay, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Randy Len Seawright of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and defective vehicle.
Amanda Lou Simon of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor.
Kevin Lee Smith of Wagoner, obstructing an officer and failure to use bicycle path when provided.
Kimberly Louise Smith of Tulsa, driving under the influence.
Mikell Latese Washington of Broken Arrow, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Laurie Anne Nail, of Okay, driving under the influence and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
SMALL CLAIMS
Tower Loans vs. Luciana Byrd, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Shalisa Owens, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Johnson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Justus Jay, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Christopher Madison, money judgment.
David Swanson vs. Benjamin Jones, money judgment.
Capital Asset, dba Oakmont Apartments vs. Katilyn Polk Holder, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
United Auto Credit Corp vs. Randa Stephens, et al, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. David Moore, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Robert Moore, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Luis J. Toledo, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gail Averhart, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group Inc. vs. Adam S. Jones, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Daniel Wigle, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Colton R. Petty, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Mary Radcliffe, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Steven Phillips, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tara Jones, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Jessica N. Aven, indebtedness.
United Auto Credit Corp vs. Brinda Ferrell, et al, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Kevin Todd Bowman, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Rebecca Reynolds, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janice Peck, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Courtney Rose Duff, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Cynthia Denise Vogel, et al, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Shannon M. Nelson, indebtedness.
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group LLC, et al vs. Tari J. Blankenship, indebtedness.
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group LLC, et al vs. Roye Chad Speaks, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janice Peck, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group Inc. Jerry Baucom, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Keith Hopper, breach agreement/contract.
Meagan Vaughn vs. David William Vaughn, negligence.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society vs. Iva Robertson, et al, foreclosure.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. James Aaron Phillips, et al, foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Paula Cook, et al, foreclosure.
H&G Paving Contractors Inc. vs. Mahan Construction Inc., breach agreement/contract.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA vs. Chi Tung Tsui, et al, foreclosure.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA vs. Perpetual Motion, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA vs. Paul a. Perry, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jonathan James Eidson and Lacy Nicole Thompson
James Tyler Matthews and Samantha Elizabeth Rodriguez
Michael Edward Adair and Carly Renae Guevara
Joseph William Kilpatrick and Brittany Nicole Chumley
Steven Leon Austin and Miranda Elizabeth Borszich
Jonathan Andrew Hutt and Elizabeth Ann Howell
Kyle Wainwright Rowe and Stormy Kay Sikes
Michael Kyle Moore and Brandi Lee Brower
Grady Kent-Thomas Hayes and Patricia Susan Miller
Jordan Terry Jon Blackmore and Tanya Elizabeth Gutierrez
Jason Ryan Moss and Katelyn Elizabeth Perry
Danny Cecil Harp Jr. and Jamianne Willis Ramirez
Carl Soap and Mary Jo Walker
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Dakota James McDuffie vs. Sierra N. McDuffie, divorce.
Joseph Green vs. Mette Gothenborg-Green, divorce.
Misty Cheyanne Stevens vs. Terry Travis Stevens, divorce.
Shanay Barraza vs. Ricardo Jose Barraza, divorce.
Misty York vs. Adam York, divorce.
Joshua P. Calvert vs. Princess Calvert, divorce.
Theresa Renee Wheeler vs. Christopher Morgan Wheeler, divorce.
Mette Green vs. Joseph Green, divorce.
Payton Austin Lormer vs. Brooke Samantha Lormer, divorce.
Christopher Aaron Slanker vs. Andrea Slanker, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Michael James Hickman and minor children (3) vs. Theodore John Rea.
Shannon S. Pong vs. Stephen Michael Martin.
Stacy Lynn Patterson, et al, and minor children (2) vs. Tina Marie Harmon.
Leah Ann Lowry vs. Danny Joe Couffer.
Jess Eugene Braziel III vs. Thomas Bradley Phillips
Lee A. Wallace vs. Thomas Bradley Phillips
Brittany Paige Graves vs. Ryan Wayne Davis