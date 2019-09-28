Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending September 27, 2019
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Thomas Bradley Phillips of Wagoner, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Ronald Ray Allen of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery and domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse.
Olivia Ruth Hopkins of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Troy Glen Merit of Miami, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Aaron Robert Schupp of Broken Arrow, possession of counterfeit currency with intent to circulate and computer fraud/unlawful use of computer/system.
Dylan Duane King of Wagoner, grand larceny.
Felicia T. Nguyen of Tulsa, grand larceny.
Johnny R. Price of Wagoner, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kassandra Diana Jean Sarten of Wagoner, grand larceny.
Majic Dawn Fink, of Wagoner, falsely personate another to create liability, harboring fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer.
Monte Alan Strother, of Wagoner, embezzlement.
Nathaniel Dole Thompson, of Broken Arrow, falsely personate another to create liability and obstructing an officer.
Michael Aaron Webber, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, failure to obey traffic control signal, obscene language and disturbing the peace.
MISDEMEANORS
Nicholas Lapez Scarborough of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Tye Leigh Turner of Wagoner, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Sue Ann Twist, no address listed, operating vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Whitney Nicole McLeleand, no address listed, speeding and obstructing an officer.
Kyle Edward Belden of Broken Arrow, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Cavell Steven Carpenter of Red Bird, violation of protective order.
Arthur James Donahue of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Joshua Roy Feathers of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Jimmy Lee Fleetwood of Muskogee, violation of protective order.
Emily Joann Hamner of Wagoner, assault and battery.
Joshua Adam Howard of Coweta, unauthorized use of credit card.
Monolito M. Ivy of Tulsa, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
April Kilblane of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
April Kilblane of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
Jimmie Steve Lewallen of Inola, violation of protective order.
Roy Wayne Maxwell of Tulsa, threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael May of Coweta, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Michael May of Coweta, violation of protective order.
Hannah Maebeth Phillips of Catoosa, violation of protective order.
Lauren Shay Price of Coweta, attempted larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Amber Lynn Smith of Wagoner, threaten to perform act of violence.
Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr. of Wagoner, petit larceny.
Teresa Rene Thayer of Coweta, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Charles Wyrick of Tulsa, violation of protective order.
Katie Lynn Johnson, of Wagoner, assault and battery and trespass after being forbidden.
Carl Jones III, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Paul Joseph Lumley, of Chouteau, driving under suspension, failure to display current tag and failure to maintain insurance or security.
David Andrew Pyrzewski, of Broken Arrow, petit larceny.
Darren J. Roberson, of Tulsa, embezzlement.
Angela Lea Scroggins, of Wagoner, larceny of lost property.
SMALL CLAIMS
Terry Owen vs. Kyler Mark Wimpee, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Candace Lorraine Thayer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Buddy's Home Furnishings vs. Geneice Youngblood, money judgment.
Buddy's Home Furnishings vs. Donald Herd, money judgment.
Oakmont Properties, LLC vs. Katilyn Polk Holder, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Capital Property Holding, LLC vs. Terry Smith, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
U.S. Bank National Assoc. ND, et al vs. Jonathan Dixon, indebtedness.
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Katherine Zinga Holland, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Kimberly Michelle Ferguson, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Christie Deann Mitchell, et al, indebtedness.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. vs. E-Z Mart Stores, Inc., et al, auto negligence.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Raelynn M. Rehn, indebtedness.
Ally Bank vs. Sooner Glass & Mirror, et al, replevin.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Jennifer M. Quick, et al, indebtedness.
ARG II LLC a foreign LLC vs. Jonathan C. Torres, indebtedness.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. James Childers, et al, foreclosure.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Cora Wolfe, et al, indebtedness.
Geico Casualty Ins. Co. vs. Brandon Michael Taylor, negligence.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Jason Capron, breach agreement/contract.
Citibank NA vs. Carol Meadows, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Wesley Curbello, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Kathy Criswell, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Joann Rand, indebtedness.
St. of OK, ex rel, OTC vs. Louis Sowers, et al, tax lien.
St. of OK, ex rel, OTC vs. Thomas Jesse Roberson, et al, tax lien.
Bank United vs. Lynn Hatfield, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., et al vs. Jackie L. Hewitt, et al, foreclosure.
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Kamilah Scroggins, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tina Donoho, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Christian Jackson, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Joel D. Miller, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Donald Eugene Lewis III and Telia Alicia Jones
Billy Ray Davis Jr. and Melissa Jo Diana Whisenant
Logan Robertson and Caitlyn Nichole Jenkins
Caleb Isaiah Wise and Kayla Jade Clark
Tracy Allan Jay and Deana Kay Baucom
Jose Daniel Ramirez and Cristina Gonzalez Ortiz
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Jennifer Bernice Cooper vs. Robert Anthony Cooper, divorce.
William A. Rucker vs. Wendy D. Rucker, divorce.
Bethany Bennett vs. Clayton Bennett, divorce.
Hubert L. Martin II vs. Keli D. Martin, divorce.
Jonathan Andrew Seagraves vs. Shalyn Kae Seagraves, divorce.
Haley Dawn Burt vs. Billy Wayne Burt, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Nakita R. Robinson vs. Keith Everett Tyes.
Tiffany Mae Westfall and minor children (2) vs. Shawn Ross Vanvleet.
Fran A. Cox, et al vs. Jessica Rae Morrison.
Fran A. Cox, et al vs. Shawn Jeffrey Thomas.
Sara Deann Repschlaeger vs. Sarah Nicole Fields-Sanders.
La Donna Martin vs. Jessica R. Mowarin.
Sanaz Kay Khorramdel vs. Jimmie Steve Lewallen.
WILDLIFE
State of Oklahoma vs. Yelena Guryeuna Martin, fishing without a license (resident).