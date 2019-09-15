Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending September 13, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Miguel Alvarado II of Tulsa, driving under the influence, failure to wear seatbelt, transporting open container of beer and operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
Roxana Delilia Daniels of Wagoner, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Sara Jean Dearmon of Bixby, leaving scene of accident involving injury, driving under the influence and obstructing an officer.
Malik Marquis Martin of Wagoner, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence and discharging firearm in public place.
Sierra Jordan Reynolds of Wagoner, endangering other while attempting to elude police officer, failure to stop at red light (x3), unsafe lane use, intersection violation-stop or yield (x3), careless driving, failure to carry valid insurance verification, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to stop for yield sign and operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
Devion Vashon Smith, no address listed, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and speeding.
Rachell Renee Wallington of Coweta, battery/assault and battery on police officer (x2).
Robert Andrew Rousselot of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
MISDEMEANORS
Joseph Micheal Asher of Muskogee, violation of protective order.
Walter Harold Cornelius Jr. of Chouteau, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Tyler Don Flores of Coweta, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Warren Thomas Hinkle of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Cameron Malik Johnson of Tulsa, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Latoya Lynn Jones of Wagoner, obtaining signature under false pretenses (x2).
Amy Marie Link of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe lane use.
Jerry James McDuffie of Wagoner, knowingly concealing stolen property, required position and method of turning, driving under suspension, defective equipment and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Matthew James Posselt of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Floricel Rojas-Jimenez of Tulsa, public intoxication.
Richard Shelton III of Wagoner, trespass after being forbidden.
Jackie Dale Smith Jr. of Wagoner, driving under the influence and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Hannah Jessica Marie White of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Shawn Douglas Chalakee of Coweta, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to maintain insurance or security, interfere with drivers view and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Shelly Renee Downs of Ft. Gibson, driving under the influence.
Dustin Michael Funk of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Mark Justin Hall of Wagoner, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, trespass upon railroad property, domestic abuse-assault and battery, operating prohibited vehicle on road and petit larceny.
Naomi Leigh Howard of Tulsa, driving while intoxicated.
Mary Ann Robertson of Muskogee, driving under the influence.
Franklin Paul Silva of Tahlequah, driving under the influence.
David Charles Vandevort of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Joseph Daniel Welch of Coweta, furnishing alcohol to person under 21.
SMALL CLAIMS
Tulsa Rent to Own LLC vs. Ryan Brackett, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
F. Calvin Garner vs. Joel Walley, forcible entry and detainer.
Jack Bradley vs. Walmart Stores Inc., money judgment.
Turnberry Homeowners Assoc. Inc. vs. Diana L. Hinton, indebtedness.
New Bedford II and III vs. Jeremy Smith, et al, indebtedness.
Turnberry Homeowners Assoc. Inc. vs. Brian K. Downing, et al, indebtedness.
Turnberry Homeowners Assoc. Inc. vs. Hector Gonzalez, indebtedness.
Turnberry Homeowners Assoc. Inc. vs. William D. Holmes, et al, indebtedness.
James R. Conover vs. David W. Cole, money judgment.
Philip Scott Heffley II vs. David Shore, money judgment.
Philip Scott Heffley II vs. Mike Bruce, money judgment.
Martin Bassett vs. Dustin Hathcock, et al, money judgment.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Royneisha Johnson, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. John Townsend, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Lesley Pooler, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Carmen Colon, forcible entry and detainer.
Scissortail Crossing Apartments vs. Tiessa Miller, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Bank of America N.A. vs. Larry M. Barnes, breach agreement/contract.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Kristine English, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Tristan Quesinberry, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jennifer D. Lee, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jennifer L. Conine, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Michael S. Williams, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Erica M. McArtir, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Valorie L. Baker, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jeni M. Tuttle, indebtedness.
US Bank Trust National Assoc. vs. Anita G. Sharpe, et al, foreclosure.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Barry K. Schauffler, et al, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Bradley A. Turner, et al, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Valdis Purnell, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Allison Brooks, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Ashley Cornelius, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Elvin D. Horton Jr., indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Michelle Rollins, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Judy Thompson, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Julie D. Remington, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jason Montalvo, indebtedness.
Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Brenda S. Morgan, et al, foreclosure.
US Bank National Association, et al vs. Haskell B. Gray, et al, foreclosure.
American Family Mutual Ins. Vs. Tyler Hibner, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. James Kenneth Riley, et al, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. David L. Coachman, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Rachael A. Verdugo, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. David J. Rice, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Steven J. Norwood, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Emily R. Farris, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Jason L. Pack, indebtedness.
Sandia Resolution Co. LLC vs. Lori Wigton, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terry L. Goodson, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Cody Richmond, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. James Kyle Watson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Myrna R. Lacefield, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Abraham Trejo, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card vs. Tyson L. Caldwell, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Esther L. Stewart, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Andy Hartmeier, indebtedness.
Edgar L. Jeffers vs. Terri L. Costigan, et al, foreclosure.
Synchrony Bank vs. Chassie Cox, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Nancy Mullins, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sandy Dee Tomak, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, Inc. vs. Steven L. Cypert, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Braxton Levi Denton and Lydia McKinley Johnson
Jason Russell Strickland and Leslie Meryl Clements
Stacy Shane Smith and Karen Denise Darnell
Vernon P. Sullivan and Elizabeth Ann Skelton
Darrell Wayne Coble and Holly Marie Coble
Tyler Reed Easter and Jerelyn Danielle Long
Michelle Nicole Barnfield and Ashley Marie Singleton
Matthew Shawn May and Cynthia Diane White
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Diana Lynn Hinton-Blackstock vs. David Aaron Blackstock, divorce.
Andrey P. Zimin vs. Zyemine Zimin, divorce.
Janie King vs. Michael King, divorce.
Antoinette Hatfield vs. Lynn Hatfield, divorce.
Angela Renee Bacon vs. Bobby Lee Bacon II, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Steve Duane McBride, et al vs. Jason Ray Branham.
Larry Dean Black vs. Kevin Wayne McKee.
Nitaya D. Chissoe vs. Daniel Griff Chissoe.
Nitaya D. Chissoe vs. Elizabeth R. Chissoe.
Nitaya D. Chissoe vs. Jane Alice Chissoe.