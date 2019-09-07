Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending September 6, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Brandon Wayne Arnold, of Sallisaw, identity theft, impersonating another in execution of instrument and second degree forgery (x4).
George Anthony Caffey, of Broken Arrow, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, running a road block and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Lee Rawson, of Wagoner, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Anthony Wayne Roberts, of Coweta, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, driving under suspension and defective vehicle.
MISDEMEANORS
Johnnie Edward Bryan Jr., of Catoosa, obstructing an officer.
Daniel Cameron Cantrell, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Kelly D. Conover, of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Martin Freeman, of Wagoner, sewage system not in compliance.
Jason Matthew Manns of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Ray Miles, of Edinburgh, IN, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle in manner not reasonable and proper, transporting open container of liquor and operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
Jonathan Paul Ortega, of Tulsa, driving under the influence.
Amy Petty, of Catoosa, driving under the influence, failure to keep to the right and speeding.
Andrew Raymond Shields, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and defective equipment.
Eric Michael Stepp, of Wagoner, aggravated driving under the influence and speeding.
Tracy Jean Davis Tiger, of Coweta, driving under suspension, failure to carry valid insurance verification, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and defective vehicle.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, of Wagoner, disturbing the peace and public intoxication.
SMALL CLAIMS
R. Doyal Hoover vs. Lance Carouthers, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Jerry Leotis Reynolds vs. Teddy Glenn Walls Sr., et al, forcible entry and detainer.
James Sallee vs. Zona Siler, replevin.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jose Chavez, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Kayla Jensen, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Tierra Jackson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
John P. Steele vs. Josh Smith, et al, money judgment.
Arjane Alexander vs. Jeffery Dewitt Egner, money judgment.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Jamie Ray Crothers, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Bob Easley vs. Judy Richardson, money judgment.
Bob Easley vs. Vincent Gorrell, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Valerie Holbrook, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Janet S. Olivarez, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Blake C. Shepherd, indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC vs. Chris L. Smith, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terri Whisenhunt, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel A. Gilstrap, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Paloma Chavez, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Clayton Lee Elam, et al, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Maria Sherman, indebtedness.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Kacey Torres, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie Solnok, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kayla Townsend, indebtedness.
TTCU Federal Credit Union, et al vs. Stony Jacob Pardue, indebtedness.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Elizabeth Dawn Harsen, et al, replevin.
Pierce County Housing Authority vs. Cova Campbell, embezzlement.
Amber Tuthill, et al vs. Colorado Boxed Beef Co., negligence.
Successor by merger BancFirst vs. Zackary Wilson, et al, foreclosure.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Amanda Bogart, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robbie G. Humphries, et al, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Billy Gene Cole, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Susan G. Fredrickson, indebtedness.
United Auto Credit Corp. vs. Amber Stanley, et al, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Karen R. Stills, breach agreement/contract.
CMRE Financial Services, Inc. vs. John M. Collins, indebtedness.
Springfield Grocer Company vs. Mexibrothers, Inc., et al, promissory note.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cody Ryan Hollis and Jessica Marie Nichols
Thomas Eugene Nickles and Sonya Elaine Bohanon
Richard Brian Phelps and Alisha Nicole Trickey
Eric Tyrone Virgil Sr. and Sabrina Renae Renfro
Richard Dean Bowlin and Shelia Diane Smith
Jeremy Wayne Lewis and Ciera Renee Davis
John Burton Appleton and Kaylie Marie Shauinger
Aaron Light and Molly Jean Thurman
Stuart Dalton Wiley and Cherie Michelle Bowers
Edward William Marr and Penny Leigh Totani
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Melissa Jade Gann vs. Garrett Leon Gann, divorce.
Bobby Lestard Austin II vs. Casey Lynn Austin, divorce.
Lorraine T. Gates vs. Jayson B. Gates, divorce.
Ronnie Ray Pogue vs. Lacy Ann Pogue, dissolution.
Mary Ann Hoover vs. Aaron Wayne Hoover, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Blanca Velazquez and minor children (5) vs. Ismael Roblero.
William L. Shook, et al and minor child vs. Brandon Lee West.
Judith Ann Mack vs. Scott Lee Carlisle.
Candace Lorraine Thayer vs. Jacob Michael Thayer.
Shanay Dawn Sparks and minor children (2) vs. Crystal Rachelle Barraza.
Rita May Willhite and minor children (2) vs. Joshua Lloyd Willhite.
Mykahlyn Denise Dickson vs. Hunter Ransom Hutchins
Joseph Lee Creighton vs. Ashlyn Michelle Peters
Judson W. White vs. Richard Lee Moore