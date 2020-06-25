OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had three new COVID-19 cases while the state numbers continued to remain high as 438 were added with more three deaths from Oklahoma County during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County stands at 226 cases, 18 deaths and 159 that have recovered. The county got some good news as it dropped to No. 10 in the most confirmed cases by county in the state. Canadian County passed Wagoner County by one case. At one point during the height of the pandemic, Wagoner County reached No. 4, but has steadily dropped down as the weeks went by.
Statewide, there are now 11,948 confirmed cases. There are 277 in the hospital with the virus and 8,507 that have recovered. Overall, there have been 293,017 that have tested negative.
Wagoner County's new cases came from Broken Arrow residents (2) that live in the county and Coweta (1).
The Department of Health also took away one of Wagoner's virus cases that it reported Wednesday and dropped the city back down to just 50.
Wagoner County's city numbers include:
* Wagoner: 50 cases, four deaths, 39 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 80-12-55.
* Broken Arrow: 364-13-239.
* Catoosa: 10-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.