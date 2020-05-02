There is an expectation for an exponential increase in Absentee Ballot requests for the upcoming Primary election, the Wagoner Election Board announced recently.
“We are doing everything that we can in office to ensure each request is met and absentee ballots are delivered,” said Samantha Call, who is election board secretary. “One requirement for absentee voting in the State of Oklahoma is that ballots be notarized before being returned to the election board. Because of this we are going to be seeing an increase in the need for notaries in our communities.”
At this time, the Election Board is looking to compile a list of notaries that work in Wagoner County. It will be looking for volunteers that may be willing to help with the amount of ballots that may need to be notarized. If you are a notary for the State of Oklahoma and reside in Wagoner County, please contact the Election Board.
The Election Board will need to discuss the circumstances about the election to help ease concerns that our Wagoner County Voters may be facing.
The Election Board reminded everyone: Except at a place of business, a notary needs the written permission of the Secretary of the CEB to notarize more than 20 affidavits. The Election Board will work with the notaries who volunteer to ensure they have proper authorization.
For questions, contact the Wagoner County Election Board at 918-485-2142.