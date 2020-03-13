The 2020 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo and 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge scheduled for Saturday, March 28 in Coweta has been cancelled.
In a prepared statement from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the event, reported the move is made “out of an abundance of caution” relating to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said she has had to look at things from three different perspectives: as an employer with her own employees, as host of upcoming large events and as a leader of the local business advocacy organization.
“We love the work we do here and believe in the importance and value of it, but it is not worth the risk,” Allamby said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make announcements about additional events when or if there is a need.”
For vendors who have already registered for the Expo, she said refunds will be given.
Allamby said as employers face an unprecedented situation, they must be thinking proactively about how they will respond. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has resource information that can help business owners plan and communicate about COVID-19.
“Things such as flexible sick time, not requiring a doctor excuse for sick time (lessening the burden on the health care system) and planning for remote work in the event an employee must stay home for an extended time period are all things that we have heard from public health officials,” she continued. “The CDC has a page of resources especially for business. We will continue to share resources as they become available.
The Coweta Chamber director asks businesses to please update her on what is happening in their respective business regarding COVID-19 and potential impacts.
“Please ask questions that you may have. That will help guide us on future updates,” she urged.
“While this particular situation is new, our community has faced many times of trial before. We will get through this one as well. We must support each other, especially the most at-risk population,” Allamby said. “Be extra patient with people during this time, support our local businesses and continue to work together. We can do this, Coweta!”