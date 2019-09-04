Area residents are reminded that the 2019 Wagoner County Fair is now underway in Coweta. Activities began Tuesday, Sept. 3 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 8.
The judging of all indoor exhibits will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. After they are judged, the exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through Saturday.
Wednesday activities will also include the Barnyard Olympics.
The Rabbit Poultry Show will be Thursday, Sept. 5 and the Sheep/Goat Show will be Friday, Sept. 6. The Cattle/Dairy Show is slated for Saturday, Sept. 7 (10 a.m.) and the Horse Show/Play Day begins Saturday at 8 a.m.
This year’s Swine Show will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 beginning at 10 a.m.
Admission is free to all Wagoner County Fair activities.
The Wagoner County Fairgrounds are located at 30058 E. 147th St. S.
For additional fair details, go to www.wagonercountyat.com.