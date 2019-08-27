The Wagoner County Fairgrounds on East Pecan in Coweta will be buzzing with activity next week with activities associated with the 2019 Wagoner County Fair.
Activity gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 3 as open indoor exhibits will be accepted for check-in from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who lives in Wagoner County can enter an open exhibit. Some of the most popular categories are the quilted articles, hand arts such as crocheting, needlework and knitting and photography.
There are also categories for leather crafts, metal crafts, wooden crafts, horticulture items, painting, photography and much more.
At 6 p.m., the Wagoner County Fair Pageant will commence.
The contest is open to any member of a Wagoner County 4-H or FFA program, female or male, between the ages of 9-18.
Pageant categories include interview, modeling western wear and 4-H or FFA official dress and competing in a talent or speech event. Speeches should outline the contestant’s experience in the 4-H or FFA programs.
Up for grabs will be crowns, sashes and “bragging rights” for the winners.
To sign up for the pageant, call Tammie at 918-906-7683 or Misty at 918-486-4589 to register.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, anyone entering baked goods for the open exhibits competition should drop them by the fair building between 8-10 a.m.
All indoor exhibits including Open, 4-H and FFA, will be judged at 10 a.m.
The exhibits will be open to the public after judging and every day throughout the fair beginning at 9 a.m.
At 6 p.m. the ever-popular Barnyard Olympics will be held in the show barn.
The competition will include everything from three legged races, scoop tosses, bucket relays, hay stacks and wheelbarrow races to rope a steer, feed it fast, greased pig, apple bobbing and a scoop it up event.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Rabbit/Poultry competition will commence in the show barn. Spectators are invited to watch from the stands as judges make their way through the entries.
On Friday, Sept. 6 the Sheep/Goat Show will be held at 7 p.m.
Large animals will take center stage on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Horse Show/Play Day will begin at 8 a.m. at the Ken Childers Arena on the Wagoner County Fairgrounds. At 10 a.m., Cattle and Dairy Shows will be held in the fair barn.
The fair will extend into Sunday this year with the Swine Show beginning at 10 a.m.
All area residents are invited to enter the fair and make plans to attend. Admission is free.