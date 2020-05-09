OKLAHOMA CITY -- The State Department of Health reported that Wagoner County had no changes during Saturday's report on the COVID-19 virus. Numbers statewide increased by 66 new cases and four deaths to reach 270.
The overall confirmed case number stands at 4,490 with 3,154 that have recovered.
Wagoner County, which is about to drop down again this time seventh in the state, remained at 125 confirmed cases, 17 deaths and 90 that have recovered.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state with 927-42-674. Tulsa County is second at 695-36-506.
Numbers for cities in Wagoner County include:
* Wagoner: 32-4-20
* Coweta 57-12-40
* Broken Arrow 130-11-92
* Porter 2-0-2
* Catoosa 3-0-3