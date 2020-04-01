OKLAHOMA CITY -- The statewide number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has taken its biggest jump so far to 719, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.
Wagoner County has also seen its biggest jump in confirmed cases from 10 to 15. The number of recorded deaths to the virus remains at two.
Overall, the state saw an increase in deaths from 23 on Tuesday to 30. The confirmed cases increased by 154, the most since testing numbers have been tabulated.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state in cases and deaths. It has 192 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.
As a reminder, Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all counties until April 30:
- No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
- People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
- On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1- or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.