OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw eight new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths while statewide saw another big jump of 395 during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County now has 234 confirmed cases with 18 deaths and 167 that have recovered. The eight cases came from Wagoner (3), Coweta (2) and Broken Arrow residents (3) that live in the county.
The total statewide reached 12,343 with two new deaths for a 377 total. There are 308 currently in the hospital, 8,817 that have recovered and 298,434 that have tested negative.
The Wagoner County city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 53 cases, four deaths, 41 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 82-12-56.
* Broken Arrow: 381-13-254.
* Catoosa: 10-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.