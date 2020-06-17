OKLAHOMA CITY -- While the statewide numbers for the COVID-19 virus set another record high Wednesday with 259 confirmed cases, Wagoner County's numbers were only slightly raised with eight new cases according to numbers from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County has had 181 virus cases with eight new cases (three of those from Coweta and five from Broken Arrow residents that live in Wagoner County). Wagoner County's total deaths remained at 17 while the recovered total stands at 137.
Statewide the new virus total is 8,904. Overall deaths were raised by one to 364. A total of 6,898 has recovered. There are 181 currently hospitalized.
The city totals in Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner 45 cases, four deaths and 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta 68-12-52.
* Broken Arrow 250-12-164.
* Catoosa 7-0-7.
* Porter 3-0-3.