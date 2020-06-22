OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw just five new cases and no new deaths during Monday's report from the State Department of Health. Statewide, the rising rate of cases slowed down to just 218 new ones for a total of 10,733.
There were no statewide deaths in the report, but 197 remain hospitalized and 7,648 have recovered. There have been 271,925 test negative for the disease.
Four of Wagoner County's new cases came from Broken Arrow residents that live in the county. The other case was located in Wagoner.
Wagoner County's new totals are: 215 cases, 17 deaths, 146 that have recovered.
The Wagoner County city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 50 cases, four deaths and 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 76-12-53.
* Broken Arrow: 314-12-201.
* Catoosa: 9-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.