OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had five new cases of the COVID-19 virus to now total 107, but no new deaths to remain at seven during Thursday's State Health Department report.
Overall, the state has recorded 2,357 confirmed cases which is an increase of 94 from Wednesday. There were eight deaths to push that total to 131.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state with 497 cases and 22 deaths. Tulsa County is next with 376 and 21 deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 301 and 21 deaths.
The total number of people hospitalized during this pandemic is 528, but only 236 are currently in hospital care.
The total number of negative tests is now 28,542.