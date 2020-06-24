OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had five new COVID-19 cases, but statewide there were 482 and one new death as total confirmed cases of the disease reached 11,510 during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, there are 268 in the hospital with the virus, 8,144 have recovered and 372 have died. There have been 286,768 tested negative.
Wagoner County's five new cases came from three people in Coweta, one in Wagoner and one by a Broken Arrow resident who lives in Wagoner County.
Wagoner County's total stands at 223 cases, 18 deaths and 152 that have recovered.
Other Wagoner County city totals include:
* Wagoner: 51 cases, four deaths, 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 79-12-54.
* Broken Arrow: 352-13-220.
* Catoosa: 10-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.