OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had four new cases of COVID-19 and all came from Broken Arrow residents who live in the county, according to Monday's report from the State Department of Health.

The statewide number slowed a bit with only 228 new cases reported. There were no deaths in the state, either. A total of 329 remain hospitalized with 9,587 that have recovered.

There have been been 313,021 tested negative for the disease.

Wagoner County's numbers are: 246 cases, 19 deaths and 180 that have recovered.

Wagoner County city numbers are:

* Wagoner: 53 cases, four deaths, 43 that have recovered.

* Coweta: 84-12-58.

* Broken Arrow: 412-14-281.

* Catoosa: 12-0-9.

* Porter: 3-0-3.

