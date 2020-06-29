OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had four new cases of COVID-19 and all came from Broken Arrow residents who live in the county, according to Monday's report from the State Department of Health.
The statewide number slowed a bit with only 228 new cases reported. There were no deaths in the state, either. A total of 329 remain hospitalized with 9,587 that have recovered.
There have been been 313,021 tested negative for the disease.
Wagoner County's numbers are: 246 cases, 19 deaths and 180 that have recovered.
Wagoner County city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 53 cases, four deaths, 43 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 84-12-58.
* Broken Arrow: 412-14-281.
* Catoosa: 12-0-9.
* Porter: 3-0-3.